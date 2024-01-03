Stocks to watch out for today: YES Bank, Shyam Metalics, Coal India, Avenue Supermarts and more

The domestic equity market closed lower on Tuesday. Sensex fell 379 points to end the session at 71,892 and Nifty lost 76 points to settle at 21,665.

Here’s a look at stocks to watch out for today.

Hero MotoCorp

The auto major logged a 0.05% fall in 3,93,952 units of motorcycles and scooters in December, down from 3,94,179 units dispatched in the year-ago period. Domestic sales slipped 0.92% on year to 3,77,842 units. However, exports rose 25.7% to 16,110 units in the last month.

Coal India

The miner's cumulative coal dispatch has jumped 11.36% to 709.80 mt in this fiscal. The state-run company’s supplies to non-regulated sectors including cement and steel manufacturers in the current financial year touched 98mt as of December, up 31% from the year-ago period.

Avenue Supermarts

The company reported a 17.18% year-on-year rise in its standalone revenue from operations at Rs 13,247.33 crore in the third quarter ended on December 31, 2023. Total number of stores as of 30 September 2023 stood at 341.

YES Bank

The private sector lender has logged a 11.9% year-on-year rise in loans and advances at Rs 2.17 trillion, and a 13.2% rise in deposits to Rs 2.41 trillion for the quarter ended December. CASA climbed 12.2% to Rs 71,749 crore.

Hindustan Zinc

The company’s mined zinc output rose 8% sequentially and 7% year-on-year to 271,000 tonne in the December quarter. Refined zinc production stood at 259,000 tonnes, up 7% quarter-on-quarter, and 1% on year.

VST Industries

Two entities have sold a 2.9% stake in VST Industries for Rs 152 crore via open market transactions. HDFC Mutual Fund (MF) and DSP MF sold their shares in VST Industries in a range of Rs 3,390- Rs 3,390.13 apiece, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 152.55 crore.

Muthoot Finance

The gold loan focused non-bank lender Muthoot Finance said it would raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through a public issue of secured, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The issue has a base size of Rs 100 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 900 crore.

Easy Trip Planners

The online travel service provider plans to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore via a preferential issue. The board has given in-principle nod for the fundraising proposal. Easy Trip Planners operates under the brand EaseMyTrip.

Shyam Metalics & Energy

The steel maker has launched its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) with a base issue size of Rs 1,152 crore. The company is targeting an increased issue size of Rs 1,385.3 crore, incorporating the green shoe option. The price for the QIP is fixed at a discount of 10.4% to the closing price and 3.6% to the SEBI floor price.

