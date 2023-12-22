Stocks to watch out for today: Zomato, LIC, GMR Airports, Lupin, Bata India and more

The domestic equity market closed higher on Thursday. Sensex rose 358.79 points to 70,865 and Nifty gained 104.90 points to 21,255.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

LIC

The insurer got an exemption from the Department of Economic Affairs to achieve the 25 percent minimum public shareholding threshold within 10 years of listing in 2032. The department termed the decision "public interest”.

GMR Airports Infrastructure

The company's subsidiary GMR Airports has inked a binding agreement with the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) to invest Rs 675 crore in the upcoming airport at Bhogapuram, Andhra Pradesh.

Allcargo Gati

The logistics company has received nod from the Board of Directors for raising funds up to Rs 500 crore. The funds will be used for expansion, capex, working capital, etc.

Bata India

The footwear company said Pankaj Gupta will resign as head of retail and franchisee operations and move to a global position in the Bata group from March 1, 2024.

MOIL

The state-owned manganese ore mining company announced that production crossed 16 lakh tonne this calendar year (as of 20 December), 26% higher than the previous record, set in 2019.

Madras Fertilisers

Operations have resumed at a plant that was shut since December 4 because of Cyclone Michaung.

Kaynes Technology

The board of Kaynes Technology has cleared the allocation of 57.75 lakh equity shares as part of its QIP. The issue price is Rs 2,424, a 1.06% discount to the floor price.

Lupin

The company has launched Softovac Liquifibre, a liquid laxative.

Zomato

The food delivery firm has denied reports that it bought Shiprocket for $2 billion. It continued to focus on the existing business and has plans to make an acquisition at this point.

