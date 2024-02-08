Stocks to watch out for today: Zomato, Tata Consumer, Apollo Tyres, SJVN, Lupin and more

The domestic equity market ended on a flat note on Wednesday. Sensex fell 34 points to end the session at 72,152 and Nifty rose 1 point to settle at 21,930. Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in action today.

Earnings today

Shares of Grasim Industries, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Power Finance Corporation, Zomato, Biocon, Aarti Industries, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Aster DM Healthcare, Astrazeneca Pharma India, Balrampur Chini Mills, BEML, Concord Biotech, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Escorts Kubota, Hikal, Honeywell Automation, India Shelter Finance Corporation, ITD Cementation, JK Lakshmi Cement, NCC, Page Industries, Patanjali Foods, Rail Vikas Nigam, SKF India, Thermax, Torrent Power, and Zydus Wellness will be tracked on February 8 amid their December quarter earnings.

Zomato

The online food delivery firm has announced the liquidation of its arm, Zomato Vietnam Company (ZVCL), with effect from February 2. Lunchtime.cz, a step-down subsidiary of Zomato in the Czech Republic, has also been liquidated with effect from February 6.

Tata Consumer Products

The FMCG firm clocked a 17.3 percent fall in consolidated profit at Rs 301.5 crore for the quarter ended December FY24 led affected by an exceptional loss of Rs 91.53 crore. Revenue from operations climbed 9.5 percent YoY to Rs 3,804 crore for the quarter.

Apollo Tyres



The tyre maker logged a consolidated profit of Rs 496.6 crore in Q3, rising 78.1 percent over a year-ago period. Revenue from operations in Q3 rose 2.7 percent to Rs 6,595.4 crore.

Power Grid

The state-owned electric services logged a 10.5 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,028.3 crore in Q3, despite higher tax costs, driven by healthy operating numbers. Revenue from operations climbed 2.6 percent YoY to Rs 11,549.8 crore for the quarter.

SJVN

The company has received the Letter of Intent (LOI) from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) for a 200 MW solar power project in GUVNL Phase XXII. The tentative cost of construction and development for this project is Rs 1,100 crore. The ground-mounted solar project will be developed by subsidiary SJVN Green Energy anywhere in India through an EPC contract. The project will be commissioned in 18 months from the date of the power purchase agreement.

Inox India

The cryogenic solutions company has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Inter-University Accelerator Centre (IUAC) for the development of technology for the design and manufacture of superconducting magnet-based systems. The system will be used for clinical, industrial, defense, and research applications.

JK Paper

The paper manufacturing company has recorded a 29.1 percent fall in consolidated profit at Rs 236.4 crore in Q3, impacted by an overall drop in sales realization and a substantial increase in wood costs. Revenue from operations rose 2.7 percent to Rs 1,781.65 crore for the quarter.

Lupin

The pharma company recorded a four-fold increase in consolidated profit at Rs 613.1 crore in Q3 against Rs 153.5 crore in the year-ago period, led by growth across segments, with US businesses growing 23.7 percent and India 13.4 percent. Revenue from operations climbed 20.2 percent YoY to Rs 5,197.4 crore for the quarter.

GMR Power and Urban Infra

The company clocked a standalone profit of Rs 308 crore for the October–December period of FY24, rising 77 percent over the corresponding period of the last fiscal year, led by lower finance and input costs and a higher exceptional gain. Revenue from operations slipped 38.2 percent YoY to Rs 168.7 crore for the quarter.

Also read: Stock recommendations by analyst for February 8, 2024: SBI, Motherson and Intellect

Also read: YES Bank shares in focus after clarification; lender says arrangement with startup LeRemitt at nascent stage