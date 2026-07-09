Stocks to watch: TCS, Tata Steel, SBI, Titan, Graphite India, NLC India, NALCO, JSW Energy, Kalpataru

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to trade sideways with a positive bias in Thursday's trade after a selloff in the previous session. Asian markets were largely mixed as crude oil prices continued to rise and hit a high of $79.18 a barrel today. Investors would keenly follow developments in West Asia after the US President says the US-Iran ceasefire is over, even as peace talks continued.

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"With tensions in the Middle East escalating further, market participants will be closely watching whether foreign investors maintain their buying momentum in the coming sessions, as sustained FII inflows will be critical to supporting domestic equities and helping the market sustain its upward momentum at higher levels," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a SEBI-registered online trading and wealth-tech firm.

Here are a few stocks in focus today:-

State Bank of India (SBI): The largest PSU lender is in focus today as the initial public offer (IPO) by arm SBI Funds Management will open for public subscription on Tuesday, July 14. It will close on Thursday, July 16. The IPO com(OFS) of up to 128,334,397 shares by SBI, and of up to 75,374,842 shares by Amundi India Holding.

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Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS): India's largest IT services company by revenue will declare its June quarter results today. Along with quarterly earnings, the TCS board would consider paying an interim dividend for FY27.

Titan Company Ltd, Sheela Foam Ltd: Harsha Engineers International Ltd, RPG Life Sciences Ltd, Sheela Foam Ltd and Titan Company Ltd are four stocks that would turn ex-date for dividend today.

Tata Steel: The Tata group firm said India crude steel production stood 5.82 million tons and deliveries at 5.17 million tons in Q1. Crude steel production rose 11 per cent YoY primarily driven by higher output at Jamshedpur and Kalinganagar facilities. Domestic deliveries grew 11 per cent YoY, broadly in line with production, supported by enriched product mix and strong marketing franchise

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Graphite India: The lasting impact of Russia Ukraine war and weak demand has adversely impacted competitiveness of Graphite Specialities and Coating divisions in Germany. The local management has therefore decided to discontinue and close the operations & associated service activities of the said divisions.

JSW Energy: The company announced the commissioning of 1,081 MW of renewable energy capacity since April 2026, taking its total installed capacity to 14,535 MW. The capacity addition comprises 442 MW of solar, 108 MW of

wind, 381 MW of hybrid, and 150 MW of hydro power projects.

Kalpataru Ltd: Kalpataru Properties, a wholly owned subsidiary and Kalpataru Hills Residency, a step-down subsidiary have considered and approved the Scheme of Amalgamation between KHRPL and KPTL and their respective shareholders under section 233 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Upon effectiveness of the Scheme, the Company will continue to hold 100% stake in the transferee company.

The company said it has received an order from Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench Court III, Special Bench on July 8, 2026, permitting the withdrawal of its demerger scheme. The company board had earlier approved the withdrawal of scheme of arrangement for demerger of Project Magnus from Kalpataru Properties, a wholly owned subsidiary.

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NLC India, NALCO: The company said it has signed a Joint Venture Agreement with National Aluminium Company Limited to incorporate a Joint Venture Company (JVC) for development of a 4×270 MW (1,080

MW) Coal based Thermal Captive Power Plant at Angul, Odisha to meet the captive power requirement of NALCO's 0.5 MTPA Aluminium Smelter Expansion Project.

IPO WATCH

Laser Power & Infra IPO: Laser Power & Infra, an integrated power infrastructure company with operations across manufacturing and EPC segments, will see its IPO open for public subscription today. The company manufactures medium- and low-voltage power cables, aerial bunched cables, conductors, control and quad cables under the 'LASER' brand. It also undertakes EPC projects in power transmission, distribution, rural electrification, substation installation and allied infrastructure works.

Kusumgar IPO: The Kusumgar IPO, which got fully subscribed on Day 1 (3.45 times) will be in focus today. The public issue subscribed 3.52 times in the retail category, 0.47 times in the QIB category, and 7.35 times in the NII category.