Stocks in news: ICICI Bank, Vodafone Idea, HDFC, Titan, IndiGo, Bank of Baroda

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Bosch, Motherson Sumi Systems, Metropolis Healthcare, Central Bank of India.

ICICI Bank: The lender has set the floor price at Rs 351.36 per share for its proposed share sale to raise up to Rs 15,000 crore.

InterGlobe Aviation: IndiGo's parent company InterGlobe Aviation said it will raise up to Rs 4,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP).

HDFC: The NBFC said it has raised Rs 3,693 crore by selling bonds.

Titan: The comany reported a net loss at Rs 270 crore in the quarter ended June against a profit of Rs 371 crore a year ago. The company's total revenue came in at Rs 1,862 crore as against Rs 4,939 crore YoY.

Power Grid: Company reported profit at Rs 1,978.9 crore as against Rs 2,427.9 crore on a ayearly basis. Company's revenue came in at Rs 8,988.7 crore as compared to Rs 8,804.1 crore YoY.

Bank of Baroda: Lender reported a net loss of Rs 864 crore on a standalone basis in the quarter ended June versus profit at Rs 709.6 crore. Lender's NII stood at Rs 6,816.1 crore as against Rs 6,496 crore YoY.

Eveready Industries India: IndusInd Bank sold 32,46,608 shares in company at Rs 150.36 per share.

Earnings Today: Bosch, Motherson Sumi Systems, Metropolis Healthcare, KRBL, Galaxy Surfactants, Bajaj Electricals, Symphony, Shriram City Union Finance, Chalet Hotels AIA Engineering, Central Bank of India and Oracle Financial Services Software are among companies which will announce their April- June quarter results on Tuesday.