Stocks in news: Power Grid, Burger King, YES Bank, Muthoot Finance, Jindal Steel, Cipla, L&T Tech

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Monday's trading session based on latest developments.

Burger King India: Shares of Burger King will make market debut on Monday. The QSR's Rs 810 crore IPO, which ran from December 2 to December 4, was subscribed 156 times.

Jindal Steel and Power: The company recorded a 15% growth in its standalone production of crude steel at 6.14 lakh tonnes during Novemberas against 5.33 lakh tonnes during the same month last year.

JSW Steel: Rating agency ICRA has revised company's outlook to stable from negative.

YES Bank: The lender has sold 15,00,000 equity shares of Sical logistics in various tranches.

Central Bank of India: The lender will raise up to Rs 500 crore by issuing non-convertible redeemable unsecured Basel III compliant tier 2 bonds in the nature of promissory notes.

Power Grid Corporation of India: Company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of Rs 10 at 50% of the paid up equity share capital for the financial year 2020-21. The interim dividend shall be paid on 8 January.

Astral Poly Technik: Company has started commercial production of plastic water storage tanks at manufacturing facility situated at Aurangabad.

Muthoot Finance: Rating firm Moody's Investors Service affirmed corporate family rating Ba2 CFR and revised outlook to stable from negative.

KEC International: Company has won new orders of Rs 1,438 crore.

L&T Tech: Company recieved order from Swiss Co, Schindler for product development.

Cipla: Company has settled litigation with Celgene Corporation relating to patents for REVLIMID.

Union Bank: Lender plans to issue bonds of maximum Rs 1,500 crore on private placement basis.

Chalet Hotels: Rating firm ICRA has re-affirmed ICRA BBB+ in respect of Terms Loans, Long Term Fund Based Limits and ICRA A2 for Short Term Non-fund Based limits.