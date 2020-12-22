Stocks in news: Edelweiss, Dr Reddy, Bank of Baroda, Cyient, Tata Motors, Lupin

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session based on latest developments.

Edelweiss: Edelweiss Financial Services (EFSL) said it will raise up to Rs 200 crore through issuance of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Bank of Baroda: Lender has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard under which the bank would offer customised services along with a host of facilities to account holders.

Cyient: The company closed its wholly-owned subsidiary Cyient Engineering (Beijing) at China.

Tata Motors: Company said its commercial vehicle prices will be revised upward from January next year, due to rise in input cost.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: Moscow will jointly produce the Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19 along with New Delhi and it will be manufactured by Indian pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Russian envoy to India Nikolay Kudashev said on December 21.

Lupin: The company received US FDA nod for generic of Banzel oral suspension.

Majesco: Edelweiss Retail Finance acquired 2,04,000 shares of the company at Rs 974 per share.

Coal India: CIL allocated 25.78 million tonnes (MT) of coal in the first eight months of this fiscal under spot e-auction scheme, registering a year-on-year increase of 59.4%.

V2 Retail: ICRA rated the bank facilities of the company at A-/Stable.

Thermax: First Energy becomes wholly-owned subsidiary of Thermax.

Moneyboxx Finance: The company raised debt of Rs 10 crore from BlackSoil, Caspian and Ashv Finance.