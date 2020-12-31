Stocks in news: YES Bank, Vedanta, Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank, Adani Green, RITES, Fortis Healthcare

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session based on latest developments.

Shriram Transport Finance: The company approved and allotted senior secured rated, listed redeemable NCD of the face value of Rs 10 lakh each on private placement basis.

Indian Overseas Bank: ICRA reaffirmed its ratings on the company's Tier-II, Lower Tier-II and Upper Tier-II bonds.

YES Bank: Lender said its board has approved promotion of Niranjan Banodkar as the Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Anurag Adlakha as the Group Chief Human Resources Officer following the recommendations of the nomination and remuneration panel and the audit committee.

Vedanta: The company said on Wednesday that its promoters cannot sell or create any security on shares they hold in the group as part of the terms attached to the recent $1.4 billion fund-raising.

FDC: The company to expand its production capacity by installation of an additional BFS machine.

Adani Green Energy: The company said it has commissioned a 100 megawatt (MW) solar power project at Khirsara in Gujarat.

RITES: The company said it has declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share on face value of Rs 10 each.

Fortis Healthcare: ICRA upgraded the long-term rating for the line of credit of the company's subsidiaries- SRL Limited and SRL Diagnostics Private Limited.

Coromandel International: EID Parry India, a promoter of Coromandel International on Wednesday sold more than 58 lakh shares of the company worth over Rs 469 crore through an open market transaction.

DHFL: Kapil Wadhawan has yet again come up with a revised proposal for acquiring Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL).

Union Bank: Shareholders of Union Bank of India approved the bank's proposal for raising up to Rs 6,800 crore equity capital to fund business growth.

Electrotherm (India): The company said it defaulted on the payment of the term loan & working capital loan of Rs 0.62 crore on November 30.