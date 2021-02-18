Stocks in news: GAIL, Jubilant FoodWorks, Jindal Stainless, Bharti Airtel, Shree Cement

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session based on latest developments.

Share Market Live: Sensex rises 70 points, Nifty at 15,215; ONGC, IndusInd Bank, SBI top gainers

GAIL : Share buyback offer will open on February 25 and close on March 10.

Jubilant FoodWorks : The company appointed Ashish Goenka as CFO. Earlier he was with Bharti Airtel as Executive VP.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) : India Ratings assigned A/RWE to company's credit facilities.

Bharti Airtel : The company will acquire 20 percent stake in Bharti Telemedia from Lion Meadow Investment Ltd, a Warburg Pincus entity.

Magma Fincorp : ICRA placed the rating on the company's long-term fund based term loans (AA-) on watch with developing implication.

Shree Cement : CARE reaffirmed the credit rating on company's commercial paper as A1+.

VA Tech Wabag : The company approved further investment in Ganga STP Project, a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Phillips Carbon Black : The company commissioned two specialty black lines at Palej in Gujarat.

Dish TV India : The company approved raising funds of up to Rs 1,000 crore.

NALCO : The company will open its share buyback worth Rs 749.1 crore on February 25 and close on March 10.

RPP Infra Projects : The company approved issuance of up to Rs 48 crore by way of a rights issue to the eligible equity shareholders.