Stocks in news: Antony Waste Handling Cell, Future Enterprises, RIL, M&M, IDBI Bank

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus Friday's trading session based on latest developments.

Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty open tad higher; M&M, ONGC, NTPC, ITC top gainers

Antony Waste Handling Cell: The stock will make market debut today. Its IPO was subscribed 15 times in total.

Future Enterprises: Kishore Biyani-led Future group firm said its executive director and chief financial officer Dinesh Maheshwari has resigned from the company.

Canara Bank: State-owned lender said it has raised Rs 1,635 crore through bonds, to fund business growth. The capital was raised by issuing additional tier-1 bonds at 8.50 per cent coupon on December 31, the bank said in a statement.

RIL: Reliance Jio on Thursday said calls by its users to other networks in India will become free from Friday when the so-called IUC regime ends.

IDBI Bank: The lender sold 23% stake in life insurance venture to foreign partner Ageas for Rs 507 crore. With this transaction, the stake of the Belgian partner in IDBI Federal Life Insurance Co Ltd (IFLI) has risen to 49%.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The company has called of its automotive joint venture with Ford Motor Company, it said in a regulatory filing.

CRISIL: The rating firm announced a transfer of its flagship ratings agency business into a separate, wholly-owned subsidiary to comply with the Sebi mandate for agencies.

Vedanta: The mining major emerged as the highest bidder for the Radhikapur West coal block, located in Angul district, Odisha at a distance of about 190 km from the Company's Jharsuguda Aluminium Smelter.

JSPL: Jindal Power has been declared as the successful bidder for a block of Gare Palma coal mine in Chhattisgarh.

Jubilant Foodworks: JFL will invest Rs 92 crore into Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd (BNHL) for a 10.76% equity stake.