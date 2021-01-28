Stocks in news: Axis Bank, HUL, NTPC, Hero MotoCorp, Bank of India, PNB Housing, SBI

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting July- Sept quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Maruti Suzuki India, Lupin, InterGlobe Aviation, Colgate-Palmolive, 3i Infotech, Aarti Industries, Angel Broking, etc.

Share Market News Live: Sensex drops over 500 points, Nifty at 13,800; Bajaj Finserv, ONGC, NTPC top losers

Axis Bank: The bank's profit fell sharply to Rs 1,116.6 crore in Q3 FY21 as against Rs 1,757 crore in Q3 FY20. Lender's net interest income rose to Rs 7,372.7 crore versus Rs 6,453 crore in the year-ago.

Hindustan Unilever: The company reported a 19% YoY growth in profit at Rs 1,921 crore in Q3FY21 as against Rs 1,616 crore, while itd revenue jumped to Rs 11,862 crore from Rs 9,808 crore.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company: The company reported a profit of Rs 305.55 crore in Q3FY21 up from Rs 302.46 crore in Q3 FY20. Company's net premium income rose to Rs 8,970.84 crore from Rs 8,131 crore.

Hero MotoCorp: The company will soon commence its operations in Mexico.

NALCO: The company approved share buyback of up to Rs 749.1 crore at a price of Rs 57.50 per share.

PNB Housing Finance: The company reported a profit of Rs 232.40 crore in Q3 FY21 up from Rs 237.02 crore in Q3 FY20, while its revenue fell to Rs 1,886.67 crore from Rs 2,074.76 crore.

Bank of India: The bank raised Rs 750 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds. The coupon on the bonds was 9.04 percent for five years and it carries a call option.

Tata Coffee: The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 31.5 crore in Q3 FY21 against Rs 24.9 crore in Q3 FY20. Revenue increased to Rs 532.7 crore from Rs 501.4 crore.

United Spirits: The company reported standalone profit of Rs 229.9 crore in Q3 FY21 down from Rs 258.8 crore in Q3 FY20, while its revenue fell to Rs 2,488.3 crore from Rs 2,582.5 crore. The company appointed Hina Nagarajan as Managing Director & CEO.

Aditya Birla Fashion: The company will acquire 51 percent stake in Sabyasachi for Rs 398 crore.

State Bank of India: Swaminathan Janakiraman & Aswini Kumar Tewari have been appointed as Managing Directors of the bank for three years.

Affle India: The company announced global launch of Appnext OOBE platform powered by acquisition of DiscoverTech.

NTPC: The company's 140 MW solar photovoltaic project in Uttar Pradesh started commercial operations.

GMR Infrastructure: Subsidiary GMR Hyderabad International Airport raised $300 million via senior notes at a coupon rate of 4.75%.

Endurance Technologies: CRISIL upgraded the long-term rating of bank credit facilities to AA+/Stable from AA/Positive and reaffirmed the short-term rating for bank credit facilities/Commercial Papers at A1+.

NCL Industries: The company completed the transaction for the purchase of 100 percent equity stake in Tern Distilleries with United Spirits.

SVP Global Ventures: The company plans to raise Rs 235 crore via equity warrants.

Results today: Maruti Suzuki India, Lupin, InterGlobe Aviation, Colgate-Palmolive, 3i Infotech, Aarti Industries, Angel Broking, AU Small Finance Bank, Bharat Electronics, CCL Products, Coforge, Cummins India, DB Corp, eClerx Services, Engineers India, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Granules India, HSIL, IDBI Bank, Indus Towers, IRCTC, KEC International, KPIT Technologies, Laurus Labs, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Persistent Systems, Pidilite Industries, RBL Bank, Route Mobile, Shriram Transport Finance, Suven Life Sciences, Tata Chemicals, TVS Motor Company and Welspun Corp among others will report Q3 earnings today.