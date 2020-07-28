Stocks in news: United Spirits, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Infratel, Pfizer, M&M Financial, ITC

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are UltraTech Cement, Nestle India, IDBI Bank, IDFC First Bank, RBL Bank, Tata Coffee among others.

Tech Mahindra: The company reported 20% growth in its net profit at Rs 972.3 crore in Q1FY21, from Rs 803.9 crore in the previous quarter. The profit was up 1.35% YoY. Company's revenue was was up 5.23% YoY to to Rs 9,106.3 crore, although down 4% QoQ.

Bharti Infratel: Company reported a 21% fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 704 crore for the April-June quarterfrom Rs 887 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year.

Pfizer: The company reported a 10.31% rise in its net profit to Rs 124.45 crore for the quarter ended 30 June as against Rs 112.81 crore for the corresponding period of the previous year. Company's revenue declined 5.4% to Rs 514.9 crore from Rs 544.4 crore, YoY.

United Spirits: The company reported Q1FY21 net loss of Rs 241.5 crore versus profit at Rs 202.1 crore. Its revenue also declined to Rs 3,820.7 crore as against Rs 7,292.5 crore, YoY.

M&M Financial Services: Company said its Rs 3,088.82 crore rights issue will open for subscription on 28 July, with a price of Rs 50 per share.. The company will issue 61.78 crore equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each at a price of Rs 50 per equity share aggregating to Rs 3,088.82 crore on a rights basis.

ITC: Company announced acquisition of spices manufacturer Sunrise Foods Private Ltd in an all-cash deal valued at Rs 2,150 crore.

YES Bank: State Bank of India (SBI) said its holding in Yes Bank has come down to 30% after the follow on public offer (FPO), from earlier 48.21%.

NBCC India: The company has received orders worth Rs 204 crore.

Earnings Today: UltraTech Cement, Nestle India, IDBI Bank, IDFC First Bank, RBL Bank, Hexaware Technologies, NIIT Technologies, Quess Corp, Castrol India, Greenlam Industries, Max Ventures, Sunteck Realty, Tata Coffee, Welspun Corp, among others will report Q1 earnings today.