Stocks in news: Dr Reddy, Sun Pharma, RIL, Eicher Motors, Biocon, Fortis Healthcare

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Friday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting July- Sept quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are ONGC, Tata Steel, Apex Frozen Foods, Equitas Holdings, Eveready Industries, Future Retail.

Mahanagar Gas: Company reported lower profit at Rs 144.3 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 270.6 crore, while its revenue fell to Rs 549 crore from Rs 861.5 crore.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: Company launched Succinylcholine chloride injection in the US market.

Reliance Industries: Company will make a capital contribution of up to $50 million in Breakthrough Energy Ventures II LP.

Biocon: Company received US FDA nod for eczema drug Tacrolimus.

Fortis Healthcare: Company's consolidated net profit in Q2FY21 declined 87.52% to Rs 15.47 crore from Rs 124.04 crore. Consolidated revenue from the operations stood at Rs 994.70 crore versus Rs 1,212.17 crore.

Sun Pharma: Taro received US FDA nod for pneumonia drug, Clindamycin Phosphate

Generic Engineering Construction and Projects: Company has received order worth Rs 57 crore from Ctrls India Pvt Ltd.

Eicher Motors: Company reported lower profit at Rs 343.3 crore in Q2FY21 as against Rs 572.7 crore, while its revenue declined to Rs 2,133.6 crore from Rs 2,192.5 crore.

HUDCO: Company reported lower profit at Rs 457.2 crore in Q2FY21 as compared to Rs 725.8 crore, while its revenue dropped to Rs 1,833.6 crore from Rs 2,035.7 crore.

Indiabulls Real Estate: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Rare Enterprises acquired 50 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 57.73 per share on the NSE.

Grasim Industries: Company reported lower standalone profit at Rs 360.2 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 526.5 crore, while its revenue declined to Rs 3,438.2 crore from Rs 4,795.1 crore.

Earnings today: ONGC, Tata Steel, Apex Frozen Foods, Equitas Holdings, Eveready Industries, Future Retail, General Insurance Corporation of India, Graphite India, Hindustan Aeronautics, Indiabulls Real Estate, IVRCL, MMTC, NLC India, Prabhat Dairy, Repco Home Finance, Sadbhav Engineering, Satin Creditcare Network, Spandana Sphoorty Financial and Sunteck Realty are among the top companies that will be reporting their Q2 earnings