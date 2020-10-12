Stocks in news: RITES, Wipro, Adani Ports, RIL, Glenmark Pharma

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Monday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting Sept quarter earnings reports will provide a clear picture of the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdow.

UTI AMC and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: Companies that finished their IPOs recently, are set to make their debut on the bourses BSE and NSE on Monday at 10 AM.

RITES: The company secured consultancy orders worth Rs 103 crore.

Wipro: All eyes are set on the Bengaluru-headquartered IT firm as the IT major will post Q2 numbers later in the day.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Jio has waived security fee deposit for postpaid customers who switch to its network from rival mobile service providers, a company official said on Friday.

SAIL: Company plans to commence commercial production of head hardened (HH) rails in this fiscal, PTI reported citing chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary.

Glenmark Pharma: The company's clinical study on COVID-19 treatment- Umifenovir showed no significant benefits.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The housing financier raised Rs 441 crore by selling a part of its stake to OakNorth Bank

Sun Pharma: The drugmaker is recalling 747 bottles of generic diabetes drug in the US due to the possibility of the affected lot containing cancer causing nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) above the acceptable intake limit, the US health regulator has said.

ONGC: The government is considering changing the price formula for domestic natural gas to encourage investment in the sector, ONGC Chairman Shashi Shanker has said.

Adani Enterprises: As per reports, the company's arm, Adani Airport Holdings, is in advanced talks with Qatar Investment Authority to sell a minority stake in Mumbai International Airport that it had acquired last month.

Vedanta: The company said its delisting offer is deemed to have failed as per terms of delisting regulations.