Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 260 points, Nifty at 11,975; Wipro, SBI, Infosys, Axis Bank top gainers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on October 12: Market indices traded on a bullish note on Monday, amid positive global equities. SGX Nifty was rising 90 points higher, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today. Sensex gained 260 points to 40,774 and Nifty gained to 62 points to 11,997. Meanwhile, September quarterly earnings announcements by IT major Wipro will also set the tone for the stock market today. Last week, bourses gained for the seventh consecutive sessions. During the 7 days of straight gains, Sensex has risen 2,529 points higher, while NSE Nifty has gained by 692 points from 11,222 since Sept 40, last Friday.

11. 23 AM: Coronavirus toll

Worldwide, there were 377 lakh confirmed cases and 10.81 lakh deaths from COVID-19 outbreak. India's COVID-19 caseload breached the 71-lakh mark and the death toll from COVID-19 infections rose to 10.9 lakh, as of today.

11. 10 AM: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share lists at 49% premium to issue price

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share delivered 49% returns to investors on its market debut today. The stock listed at a premium of 49.13% to its issue price of Rs 145 on BSE today. The share opened at Rs 216.25 delivering investors return of Rs 71.25 compared to IPO price band of Rs 135 to Rs 145 per share. Total 13.60 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 26.35 crore on BSE.

11.04 AM: Vedanta De-Listing

Yash Gupta - Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking said,"Delisting fails - As promoter group required to increase their holdings to at least 90% for successful delisting, but after the bidding of total 137.78 cores share only 125.47 crores shares are only confirmed by the shareholder, which is less than the required number of shares for successful delisting. As the required number of shares has not been bid so the company can't come up with the Counter offer also. Share of Vedanta ltd will trade on stock exchanges as they were doing in normal course of action. This failed delisting will be negative development or the stock."

10. 56 AM: Stocks to watch today on October 12

RITES, Wipro, Adani Ports, RIL, Glenmark Pharma among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Monday's trading session

10. 46 AM: Rupee outlook

As per Reliance Securities, Dollar Index (93.13) near-term measures remain in sell mode, the immediate support falls around 93.00 - 93.10. Further drop cannot be ruled out. USDINR (73.015) has scope to appreciate more on near-term towards 72.75.

10. 30 AM: Market outlook

Expressing views on a weekly note, Axis Securities in its report said: "Sensex has marked a high around its psychological level of 40000 and witnessed profit booking around the same hence from current levels 39500-40000 levels remain a crucial resistance zone to watch for. However, any weekly close above this supply zone will encourage the bulls to continue their bullish command into the markets towards 40500-41000 levels. As the current undertone still remains bullish and any short term corrections towards 37500-36500 levels will remain as a buying opportunity for the traders. On the contrary, the crucial support zone is around 37000-36500 levels."

"Good bullish momentum build-up was seen in IT, healthcare and consumer durables stocks. Whereas sectors like metals, oil & gas & banking lagged. Sensex had a muted performance amongst the major market indices while FTSE and NIKKEI have ended on the strong note for the month of September 2020," it added.

10. 21AM: Aviation sector- Traffic on recovery path

Centrum Broking said in its note,"Average daily domestic pax grew sharply by 41.2% mom to 129k in Sept-20 and has reached 31% of pre-Covid levels of 410k. Furthermore, we have seen a strong growth of 23.7% mom in early October which is encouraging (at 39% of pre-Covid levels). In terms of operational capacity, average daily departures grew 42.7% mom to 1311 in Sept-20 and have grown 13.5% mom to 1488 in October so far to reach 50% of pre-Covid levels. The spike in travel demand in early October (long weekend) to local holiday destinations indicates recovery in propensity for leisure travel and augurs well for the upcoming holiday season in November and December."

10. 12 AM: Nifty outlook

On markets opening today, -Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said," We have achieved the 12000 target this morning! The next level to watch out for would be 12200-12300. The support is now upgraded to 11750-11800. As long as the Nifty holds these levels, we are in bullish territory and every dip or correction can be utilised to accumulate long positions."

10.08 AM: Market update

Market indices traded on a bullish note on Monday, amid positive global equities. SGX Nifty was rising 90 points higher, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today. Sensex gained 260 points to 40,774 and Nifty gained to 62 points to 11,997.

9. 54 AM: FII data

In India, FIIs have invested Rs 5,040 crore in this month itself.

FIIs rushed to invest in India in the month of August, with inflows reaching a total of $6.3 billion, although, had turned net sellers of shares worth $73.1 billion last month.

9. 48 AM: Q2 earnings

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said: "Market is booming to a new level in anticipation of better Q2FY21 results, a clear improvement in domestic economic data and uptick in the global market. The IT and Banking sector will be in focus, in the coming weeks, in expectation of real benefit in Q2 result. Banks are showing healthy deposits & advance growth, with signs of recovery in growth to pre-Covid level, while positive SC verdict is also expected next week regarding moratorium."

9. 36 AM: Nifty outlook

Aamar Deo Singh-Head Advisory, Angel Broking said," It was a very positive last week for Nifty, as taking out the earlier key resistance of 11,650, led to short-covering and renewed buying interest. Going Forward, Nifty has crucial support zone around 11600-11650 whereas resistance is seen around 12100-12200 zone

9. 31 AM: Market outlook

As per Reliance Securities, NIFTY (11914) negated the High Wave pattern with strong gain last Friday. The near-term oscillators continue in buy mode. Key support zone for the index falls around 11800 - 11760 - 11620, while it could face headwinds near 11950 - 12000 - 12120.

On Bank Nifty, the company said, BANKNIFTY (23847) also negated its reversal formation of Shooting Star with a strong close last Friday. Though few of the near-term metrics are in overbought zone, the are yet to reverse. The supports for this index falls near 23560 - 23460. The near-term resistance zone is close to 24000 - 24120 - 24400.

"FIIs marginally sold last Friday, while the DIIs continued as net buyers on the equity cash segment," it added.

9. 24 AM: Global markets

Overseas, Asian stocks were mostly trading higher on Monday, tracking rally from US after remained optimistic about another fiscal stimulus package being passed by Congress eventually, encouraged by continued talks between House Democrats and the Trump administration.

In US, stocks logged gains on Friday as President Donald Trump signaled support for a bigger coronavirus aid package. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 161.39 points higher, or 0.6%, at 28,586.90. The S&P 500 gained climbed 0.9% to 3,477.13. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.4% to close at 11,579.94.

9. 17 AM: Opening session

Market indices opened on a bullish note on Monday, amid positive global equities. SGX Nifty was rising 90 points higher, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today. Sensex gained 324 points to 40,839 and Nifty gained to 84 points to 11,998.

9. 13 AM: Market update

On the domestic front, sentiment got a boost after the Reserve bank of India left its key policy rates unchanged while retaining its accommodative stance.

On the macro front, the industrial production data for August and CPI inflation for September will be released today, 12 October 2020.

9.00 AM: Listing today

Companies namely UTI AMC and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders that finished their IPOs recently, are set to make their debut on the bourses BSE and NSE on Monday at 10 AM.

8. 50 AM: FII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 39.39 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 126.61 crore in the Indian equity market on 9 October, provisional data showed.

8. 40 AM: Wipro Q2 results today

All eyes are set on the Bengaluru-headquartered IT firm Wipro, as the IT major will post Q2 numbers later in the day. Investors are also awaiting Sept quarter earnings reports will provide a clear picture of the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown.

8. 30 AM: Closing on Friday

Extending gains for the seventh consecutive session, the 30-share benchmark BSE Sensex ended 326 points higher at 40,509 on Friday and NSE Nifty50 gained 79 points to 11,914. During the 7 days of straight gains, Sensex has risen 2,529 points higher, while NSE Nifty has gained by 692 points from 11,222 since Sept 40, last Friday.

