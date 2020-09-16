Stocks in news: Aurobindo Pharma, SpiceJet, Future Enterprises, Infosys, IRB Infrastructure

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Wednesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today.

Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 100 points, Nifty at 11.538; HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, L&T top gainers

Hexaware Technologies: The IT firm said Sebi has allowed extension of closure of its delisting offer to September 16.

SpiceJet: Company reported a net loss of Rs 600.5 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, as against a net profit of Rs 262.8 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Sterlite Technologies: The company will build 5G-ready optic fibre network for Bharti Airtel in 10 circles.

Jain Irrigation Systems: The company reported loss at Rs 158.6 crore in Q1FY21 against profit Rs 22.14 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Aurobindo Pharma: Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), set up by Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India supported Aurobindo's COVID-19 vaccine development under the National Biopharma Mission.

Future Enterprises: The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 322.92 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, as against a consolidated loss of Rs 8.59 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago

CAMS IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of mutual fund transfer agency Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) will now comprise 18.2 million shares-nearly 36% of the equity base. Earlier, the company was looking to offload a 25% stake through the IPO.

REC: Company plans to infuse Rs 150 crore as equity in a Joint Venture along with Power Finance Corporation, Power Grid Corporation and NTPC

Infosys: US-based Essential Utilities selected Infosys as a strategic partner to drive its digital transformation.

Cochin Shipyard: Company has paid the bid amount of Rs 65 crore for Tebma Shipyards as per the approved resolution plan, making it a wholly owned subsidiary of company.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: Company's subsidiary VM7 Expressway executed Concession Agreement with NHAI for the project of eight lane access controlled Expressway of Vadodara Mumbai Expressway (Gandeva to Ena Section) in Gujarat.