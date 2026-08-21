Subex share price jumps 9% after European deal win; key details

Subex Ltd shares jumped 9 per cent after the company said it had secured a 0.6 million euro deal from a major European open-access fibre operator. In a regulatory filing under Regulation 30 read with Para B of Part A of Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India Regulations, 2015, the company said it had won a new-logo engagement in Europe.
Under the three-year agreement, Subex will deploy its Partner Ecosystem Management solution as a fully hosted and managed service. The company said the engagement will help the operator expand its wholesale business ecosystem while improving operational efficiency, scalability and accuracy as network complexity increases. Following the developments, the stock rose 9.42 per cent to hit a high of Rs 18.70 on BSE.