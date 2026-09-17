Torrent Power share price target: Why Jefferies sees 37% upside on this stock 

Jefferies in a fresh note said Torrent Power’s management plans to add 3 GW of pumped storage projects (PSPs) by FY29. The brokerage said Torrent Power has a strong track record in improving operational efficiency in its power distribution business, while its healthy balance sheet and regulated return on equity (ROE) from the distribution business lower the company’s overall risk profile. Jefferies sees 37 per cent potential upside on Torretn Power.
"We forecast 13 per cent FY26-30E Ebitda CAGR, driven by renewable capacity addition and steady growth in T&D," Jefferies said.Jefferies said its target price on Torrent Power at Rs 1,780 values the company at 15 times estimated September 2028 EV/Ebitda, a premium to its 14 times target multiple for JSW Energy.