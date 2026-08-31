Sugar stocks: Balrampur Chini, Bajaj Hindusthan, Shree Renuka, Uttam Sugar Mills jump; here's why

The gains come amid firm sugar prices, concerns over sugarcane availability and a recent government decision to tighten inventory limits for bulk consumers.

The government has restricted stock holdings of sugar for bulk consumers, including bakeries, beverage manufacturers and food processing companies, to a maximum of 15 days' requirement, effective September 1, 2026.

The move comes against the backdrop of concerns over the 2026-27 sugarcane crop. Patchy monsoon rainfall in some key sugar-producing regions has raised concerns about cane availability and crop output.

Sugar prices have also remained firm, with increased demand ahead of the upcoming festive season providing support to prices. India enters the main festive period from September, when demand for sugar and other food products typically rises.

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Meanwhile, ethanol blending remains an important factor for the sugar industry. Sugar mills can divert cane-based products towards ethanol production, which can affect the quantity of cane available for sugar production.

The combination of firm sugar prices, crop-related concerns, ethanol demand and the government's revised stock-holding limits has put sugar stocks in focus.

Meanwhile, Indian equity indices were trading in the red on Monday, as renewed tensions between the US and Iran pushed Brent crude above $90 a barrel, while indications of a possible US Federal Reserve rate hike added to investor concerns.