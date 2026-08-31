HDFC Bank Succession: Why the new MD and CEO will have to address multiple challenges

Months after its part-time chairman abruptly quit, HDFC Bank once again finds itself in an uncertain period with its managing director and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan deciding not to seek reappointment for a third time.
This development comes at a time the country’s largest private sector lender has faced several governance-related issues, whether it was mis-selling by a few employees at its branch in Dubai or camouflaging crores as marketing spends to pay higher interest to a state government entity back home, among others.
HDFC Bank shares have massively underperformed in 2026, with the stock declining close to 27% year-to-date. In contrast, private sector rival ICICI Bank is up 6.5% year-to-date and State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, has gained 5.3%.
Jagdishan’s decision to step down has surprised analysts as it comes just under two months before his current term ends on October 26. The bank must now act fast to find his successor, with the regulator as well as investors closely watching.
“With Jagdishan’s term ending on October 26, we believe the announcement on August 29 comes at a very late stage. In our view, the lateness itself is surprising, and so is the decision not to seek reappointment, which comes less than two months before his term ends,” said Ankit Bihani, research analyst at Nomura.
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The bank is understood to be looking internally as well as externally, as the RBI will need a list of potential candidates before it approves someone. Internally, a possibility is that the bank may look at Kaizad Bharucha, the bank’s deputy managing director, as a potential candidate for the top job. The 60-year-old has been with HDFC Bank since October 1995 and has been the longest-serving executive board member, joining the board in 2014. He has been the deputy MD since April 2023 and has played a key role in building the credit and risk frameworks that underpin the bank’s operations.
But there is a cap on the tenure of whole-time directors in private banks at 15 years. Bharucha will reach that limit in 2029. So, whether the bank gives him the keys to the corner office for an interim period or looks at someone else who can steer the ship for a longer term will have to be watched out for.