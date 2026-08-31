OpenAI is buying thousands of Apple Mac Minis to train AI agents: Here’s what’s driving the move

Must read: Apple launches refreshed Mac Mini and Mac Studio with M6 and M5 Pro silicon in India

Why is OpenAI using Mac Mini and Studios?

Reportedly, OpenAI is using the Macs for specialised AI training, particularly for reinforcement learning (RL) and training AI agents that can operate computers. RL is a common trial-and-error process, where AI learns by trying things, seeing whether they work, and adjusting its behaviour based on the outcome.

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The company has already bought tens of thousands of Mac mini and Mac Studio systems and is planning to acquire even more. However, this doesn't mean developers are replacing Nvidia GPU data centres with Mac Minis, but they are using them for different types of AI work that require different computing power.

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What makes Apple’s Mac Mini and Studio capable of AI workloads?

Apple’s Mac Mini and Mac Studio consist of a powerful architecture, consisting of Apple's M-series chips with Unified Memory Architecture (UMA). This means that, instead of the CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine having separate memory, they can all access a shared memory. This reduces unnecessary data movement and allows larger AI models to work more efficiently on a single machine.

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The devices also come with practical advantages such as being energy-efficient, being more compact in size than traditional servers, and being designed to manage heat effectively during sustained workloads. Therefore, it makes them useful for specific AI workloads, such as reinforcement learning, training, and testing computer-use agents.

The greater usage by AI companies also had a greater impact on Apple's hardware business. Reportedly, Mac revenue grew nearly 29% year-on-year in the latest quarter, reaching $10.3 billion. In addition, Macs with high-end configurations are not available in the market for months amid memory shortages.