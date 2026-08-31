This RIL-backed stock hits fresh 52-week low; shares plunge 23% in 5 sessions

Shares of Alok Industries Ltd continued to decline for the fifth straight session on Monday, sliding 5.30 per cent to hit a fresh one-year low of Rs 8.76. The Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL)-backed penny stock was last seen trading 3.78 per cent lower at Rs 8.90. At this level, it has slumped 22.61 per cent over the last five trading sessions and 48.38 per cent over the past year.
Trading activity in the stock was notably high, with around 24.82 lakh shares changing hands on BSE. The volume was way more than the two-week average of 10.16 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter stood at Rs 2.21 crore, while the small-cap company commanded a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 4,414.10 crore.