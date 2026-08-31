TARIL enters nuclear power sector with NPCIL order; stock rises

Kaiga Units 5 & 6 comprise two indigenous 700 MW Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) being developed by NPCIL at Kaiga in Karnataka. The project is part of India's indigenous 700 MW PHWR programme. Together, the two units will add 1,400 MW of nuclear generation capacity at the Kaiga site.

The generator transformers will form part of the electrical infrastructure of the project, supporting the evacuation of power generated by the nuclear power units and its integration with the transmission network.

Satyen Mamtora, Managing Director & CEO, Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd, said, "We are proud to mark our entry into the nuclear power sector with this order for NPCIL. Nuclear energy will play an important role in supporting India’s long-term energy security and clean energy ambitions, and we are pleased to contribute our transformer manufacturing capabilities to this critical national infrastructure. This order is also a strong validation of the trust placed in TARIL’s technology, engineering capabilities and ability to deliver equipment for highly critical power applications. As India advances towards its vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, strengthening indigenous capabilities and building a resilient and self-reliant energy ecosystem will be critical. We look forward to building on this opportunity and contributing to India’s nuclear power journey and its long-term energy security."

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The company said the order further strengthens its positioning in the critical and high-value power infrastructure segment.

With its entry into the nuclear power sector, TARIL said it aims to leverage its established expertise in high-voltage transformer manufacturing to support the requirements of critical power generation and transmission infrastructure and participate in India's expanding nuclear energy ecosystem.

Stock performance

On the stock-specific front, TARIL shares were up 2.87 per cent at Rs 312.30 on BSE.