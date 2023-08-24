Sulzon Energy, GMR Airports, Bajaj Hind shares rally on high volumes; Coforge logs Rs 9,881 crore turnover

Shares of GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd and Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd saw strong gains in Thursday's trade amid high volumes on NSE. Coforge led the turnover chart, followed by private lenders HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, data showed.

Suzlon Energy topped the volume chart on NSE. The stock was up 2.29 per cent at Rs 22.35, as 18,36,34,302 shares worth Rs 412.62 crore changed hands on the counter by 1.20 am. The stock gained as the renewable energy solutions provider announced a new order win for the development of a 31.5 MW wind power project for Integrum Energy Infrastructure Private Limited. Suzlon Energy will install 15 units of their S120 – 140m wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each in Maharashtra and Karnataka. The project is expected to be commissioned in May 2024.

GMR Airports Infrastructure shares surged 10.54 per cent to Rs 65.55. A total of 10,20,67,497 GMR Airports shares worth Rs 654 crore changed hands so far.

IRFC shares climbed 3.04 per cent to Rs 49.75, as 9,52,64,855 shares worth Rs 469 crore changed hands. Shares of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar climbed 11.62 per cent to Rs 24.50. A total of 7,27,92,451 Bajaj Hindusthan shares changed hands.

A few stock declined too. RattanIndia Power (RTN Power) fell 2.73 per cent to Rs 5.35. A total of 6,59,26,456 RTN Power shares changed hands worth Rs 37 crore. South Indian Bank were declined 2.64 per cent to Rs 24 as 6,58,97,167 shares worth Rs 162.50 crore changed hands. Manappuram Finance, JP Power, Reliance Power, IOB, YES Bank and Trident were among other stock that saw high volumes in Tuesday's trade.

Coforge led the turnover chart on NSE at Rs 9,880.95 crore. This stock was up 7.67 per cent at Rs 5,290.50. There were reports Baring PE may potentially exit Coforge by selling its entire 26 per cent stake in the IT firm. The development was likely to result in passive inflows. FTSE should include additional floating shares of Coforge into its calculations within the next three to four days itself, said Abhilash Pagaria of Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, who added that the inclusion may generate a passive flow of approximately $29 million, involving 0.5 million shares and resulting in a volume impact over 1.5 days.

HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank logged turnovers of Rs 1,820 crore and Rs 1,230 crore, respectively. The two banking gained were trading mixed.

Reliance Industries saw Rs 995 crore in turnover. This stock fell 1.24 per cent to Rs 2,491. Manappuram Finance, HAL, Adani Enterprises SBI and Axis Bank were some other stocks that saw high turnover.

