Sun Pharma, Biocon, others: Expert shares view on pharma pack | Daily Calls on BTTV

Addressing pharma stock queries on BTTV's 'Daily Calls' show, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment & Securities, shared his views. Investors tracking pharmaceutical stocks such as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Biocon Ltd, and Natco Pharma Ltd can discover what market experts have recommended.

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Sun Pharma and the large-Cap

Taking a query from a YouTube viewer, Brajesh, who bought Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd shares at Rs 1,833, Jain pointed out that the stock is currently hovering right near a breakout level of Rs 1,832. He highlighted a broader technical weakness among big pharmaceutical companies, noting that heavyweights like Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Lupin, and Cipla are failing to sustain their breakouts.

“I see a better breakout, which is being sustained, compared to these traditional companies, in Wockhardt Ltd, which has given such good returns,” he said.

Mid-cap and small-cap

For investors willing to look beyond the top-tier names, Jain noted that mid-cap and small-cap pharma stocks are holding their breakouts. He noted Natco Pharma has shown an impressive upward trajectory, rallying from the Rs 928-940 zone all the way up to Rs 1,200.

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For those looking to build positions in the mid-to-small-cap space, Jain advised accumulating stocks like Natco Pharma, Mankind Pharma, and Emcure Pharmaceuticals whenever they experience price dips or tight market consolidations.

Jain also noted Emcure Pharmaceuticals is sustaining breakout levels. He recounted that the stock's initial IPO-based breakouts failed twice, however, in the third attempt, the stock gave excellent returns. Jain noted that Emcure still appears to be headed towards the Rs 2,000 mark.

Biocon

Jain identified one major standout: Biocon. For viewers who want to focus on investing in large cap pharma stock, he believes Biocon looks great. Jain said a 274-275 week coupling pattern on the charts, explaining that a definitive breakout would be confirmed once the stock crosses above the Rs 416 level. "If you want to invest, Biocon looks great," Jain said on BTTV.

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Here's the full video:

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(DISCLAIMER: The views/advice/suggestions expressed in the video are solely by market analysts & investment experts. Please consult your investment advisers before making any financial decisions.)