M&M Finance, Hyundai, Lloyds Engineering: 3 stocks to buy— Check target prices & Stop loss

Amid the rising volatility in the Indian equity markets, select domestic brokerage firms have suggest a few stocks based on sound technical parameters for short-term gains for the investors. Their recommendations include the likes of Lloyds Engineering Works, Hyundai Motor India Ltd and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. Here's what brokerage firms said on these stocks:

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Hyundai Motor India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,030-2,110 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,789

Hyundai Motor India appears to be forming a short-term cup and handle breakout structure around the Rs 1,900–1,910 zone, and the stock has now moved above the neckline area with improving momentum. The breakout is supported by RSI moving above 55, which indicates strengthening buying interest. However, the major hurdle is clearly near Rs 1,919, as that zone has acted as a strong resistance earlier and also coincides with nearby moving averages. A sustained close above this range can trigger further upside towards Rs 2,030-2,110 levels. On the downside, if the breakout fails, then Rs 1,860-1,800 becomes immediate support. We recommend to buy above Rs 1,919 with short-term targets of Rs 2,030-2,110, and keep a stop-loss at Rs 1,789.

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Recommended by: Canara Bank Securities



Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services | Buy | Target Price: Rs 390 | Stop Loss: Rs 310

M&M Finance is forming a strong base near the Rs 330-340 support zone, highlighting sustained accumulation after an extended consolidation phase. The price action indicates steady buying interest on declines, resulting in a rounded bottom formation on the daily chart and signaling a gradual shift in trend. Momentum indicators are stabilizing, reflecting improving strength without signs of overheating. The consolidation appears to be a healthy pause before the next potential upside move. The overall technical setup remains constructive with upside potential towards ₹390, while the bullish structure remains intact as long as the stock holds above Rs 310 on a closing basis.

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Recommended by: SMIFS



Lloyds Engineering Works| Buy | Target Price: Rs 77.50 | Stop Loss: Rs 61.70

Lloyds Engineering Works has recently generated a breakout above its 10 months falling channel signaling strength and offers fresh entry opportunity. The stock is also seen sustaining above its 52-weeks EMA highlighting strength and extension of the up move. The stock has key support around 62 being the recent breakout area. We expect the stock to head towards Rs 77.50 levels being the previous major high and the 80 per cent retracement of the previous decline (84-38). Weekly MACD is in up trend and has recently generated a buy signal moving above its nine periods average thus validating positive bias in the stock.

Recommended by: Bajaj Broking