Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
Sun Pharma, Sigachi Industries, Lupin: Pharma shares fall up to 8%, here's why 

Sun Pharma, Sigachi Industries, Lupin: Pharma shares fall up to 8%, here's why 

Pharma stocks crash: Sigachi Industries' shares slipped 8.19% to Rs 54.05  on BSE.  Dishman Carbogen Amcis shares fell 5% to Rs  260.55 against the previous close of Rs 274.25. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jun 17, 2025 3:53 PM IST
Sun Pharma, Sigachi Industries, Lupin: Pharma shares fall up to 8%, here's why Pharma major Sun Pharma saw its shares falling over 2% to Rs 1641 against the previous close of Rs 1685.55 on BSE.

Pharma stocks fell up to 4% on Tuesday, June 17, after US President Donald Trump told reporters on board the Air Force One, that tariffs on the Pharma sector are 'coming soon.' Pharma stocks fell up to 8% in the afternoon session today after US President Donald Trump said tariffs on the pharma sector are 'coming soon.'

Advertisement

Pharma stock Sigachi Industries' shares slipped 8.19% to Rs 54.05  on BSE.  Dishman Carbogen Amcis shares fell 5% to Rs  260.55 against the previous close of Rs 274.25. 

Meanwhile, the BSE healthcare index slipped 803 points to 43,373 against the previous close of Rs 44,177. 

On similar lines, the Nifty pharma index crashed 417 points to 21,622. Pharma major Sun Pharma saw its shares falling over 2% to Rs 1641 against the previous close of Rs 1685.55 on BSE. Market cap of the company fell to Rs 3.96 lakh crore. 

Other pharma stocks such Shilpa Medicare (5%), Wockhardt (5%), Suven Pharma (4%), GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals (4%), Granules India (4%) Lupin (3.70%), Divis Labs (3%) and Glenmark (2.45%) fell on the BSE healthcare index. 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Sensex fell 213 points to 81,583, while Nifty50 index slipped 93 points, or 0.37 per cent to 24,853. Market capitalization of BSE-listed companies fell to Rs 447.77 lakh crore compared to the market cap of Rs 450.18 lakh crore on Monday. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 17, 2025 3:52 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today