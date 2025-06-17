Sun Pharma, Sigachi Industries, Lupin: Pharma shares fall up to 8%, here's why 

Pharma stocks fell up to 4% on Tuesday, June 17, after US President Donald Trump told reporters on board the Air Force One, that tariffs on the Pharma sector are 'coming soon.' Pharma stocks fell up to 8% in the afternoon session today after US President Donald Trump said tariffs on the pharma sector are 'coming soon.'

Pharma stock Sigachi Industries' shares slipped 8.19% to Rs 54.05 on BSE. Dishman Carbogen Amcis shares fell 5% to Rs 260.55 against the previous close of Rs 274.25.

Meanwhile, the BSE healthcare index slipped 803 points to 43,373 against the previous close of Rs 44,177.

On similar lines, the Nifty pharma index crashed 417 points to 21,622. Pharma major Sun Pharma saw its shares falling over 2% to Rs 1641 against the previous close of Rs 1685.55 on BSE. Market cap of the company fell to Rs 3.96 lakh crore.

Other pharma stocks such Shilpa Medicare (5%), Wockhardt (5%), Suven Pharma (4%), GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals (4%), Granules India (4%) Lupin (3.70%), Divis Labs (3%) and Glenmark (2.45%) fell on the BSE healthcare index.

Meanwhile, Sensex fell 213 points to 81,583, while Nifty50 index slipped 93 points, or 0.37 per cent to 24,853. Market capitalization of BSE-listed companies fell to Rs 447.77 lakh crore compared to the market cap of Rs 450.18 lakh crore on Monday.