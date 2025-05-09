Sunil Mittal in talks to buy $2 billion stake in Haier India: Report

Business magnate Sunil Bharti Mittal is reportedly in talks to acquire a sizable chunk of stake in the Indian unit of China's Haier Smart Home Co. He is eyeing for a 49 per cent stake in Haier Smart as the billionaire aims to tap growing demand for goods such as home appliances in the country, business website MoneyControl claimed citing sources.

According to the report, the Bharti Airtel Ltd founder has teamed up with private equity firm Warburg Pincus to buy the stake in Haier Appliances (India) Pvt for around $2 billion.

Representatives for Mittal and Warburg Pincus declined to comment, while Haier didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Meanwhile, Airtel shares were last seen trading 1.69 per cent lower at Rs 1,841 today. At this price, the stock has climbed 15.35 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

The scrip traded lower than the 5-day and 10-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but higher than the 20-day, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 54.92. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

As per BSE, the stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 70.11 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 10.85. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 26.27 with a return on equity (RoE) of 15.47. According to Trendlyne data, Airtel has a one-year beta of 1.5, indicating high volatility.

As of March 2025, promoters held a 52.42 per cent stake in the company. The telecom firm is slated to declare its January-March 2025 (Q4 FY25) results on May 13.