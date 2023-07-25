Suzlon Energy, L&T, Tata Motors, KPIT Tech, Asian Paints to share Q1 results today

A host of companies including Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T), Asian Paints Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, Bajaj Auto Ltd, SBI Life Insurance Ltd, Suzlon Energy, KPIT Technologies and Cyient, among others, will announce their June quarter results today. Others included Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd and CEAT. Here are analyst estimates for a few of these companies:

L&T Q1 results, share buyback

The L&T board, along with its quarter results, would also consider proposals of share buyback and special dividend. HDFC Institutional Equities expects the engineering and construction major to report a 23.8 per cent YoY rise in consolidated profit at Rs 2,110 crore for the quarter on a 12.8 per cent YoY rise in net sales at Rs 40,440 crore. Ebitda is seen growing 15.5 per cent YoY to Rs 4,570 crore while Ebitda margin is seen coming in at 11.3 per cent, up 26.5 basis points.

Asian Paints Q1 results

Kotak Institutional Equities expects Asian Paints to report 35 per cent YoY jump in consolidated profit at Rs 1,405.30 crore on an 8.3 per cent YoY rise in sales at Rs 9,323.30 crore. It expects 40 bps sequential improvement in consolidated gross margin to 42.9 per cent (up 520 bps YoY) due to decline in raw material prices and improvement in product mix. Ebitda margin is seen expanding 395 bps YoY after considering higher A&P intensity.

"We expect 10 per cent/8.5 per cent volume/value growth in standalone (largely domestic decorative paints); we expect negligible gap between volume and value growth as we expect moderation in growth of putty/commodity products. We build 7 per cent growth in subsidiaries, translating into consolidated revenue growth of 8.3 per cent," Kotak said.

Tata Motors Q1 results

Sharekhan expects Tata Motors to report a consolidated profit of Rs 3,168 crore for the June quarter compared with a loss of Rs 5,732 crore in the same quarter last year. It sees sales for the quarter surging 42 per cent YoY to Rs 1,02,161 crore from Rs 71,935 crore YoY. Ebitda margins are seen coming in at 12.1 per cent against 4.4 per cent, up 764 basis points YoY.

"Despite Q4 used to be a seasonally strong quarter compared to Q1, revenue is expected to decline by mere 3.6 per cent QoQ and Ebitda margin is expected to be flat on sequential basis due to healthy performance in the JLR segment," the brokerage said.

Bajaj Auto Q1 results

Emkay Global expects Bajaj Auto to report 38 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 1,623.90 crore for the June quarter. It sees sales growing 24 per cent YoY to Rs 9,934.30 crore. Ebitda is seen growing 49 per cent YoY to Rs 1,930.30 crore while Ebitda margin is seen coming in at 19.4 per cent, up 320 basis points. Revenue is expected to grow YoY due to better volumes (up 10 per cent) and improved realisations. Ebitda margin is likely to expand YoY due to better pricing and scale. On a QoQ basis, realizations are expected to decline, given the lower share of 3Ws.

