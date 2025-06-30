Suzlon Energy shares bounce back, Rs 85 price target likely?

Shares of Suzlon Energy have bounced back in the last week indicating a bullish signal for the multibagger stock in the near term, say analysts. Suzlon Energy shares slipped 6.35% in a month but thanks to the recovery, they have gained 6.61% in the last one week. However, the multibagger stock has gained just 2.42% this year. The one-year returns of 27% present a bright picture for Suzlon Energy shareholders.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The key short-term support band near Rs 61–Rs 62 per share is acting as a cushion for short term pullbacks, says an analyst.

The sentiment around the stock in the current session looked mildly bearish as Suzlon Energy stock was down 0.70% to Rs 66.83 in the afternoon session on BSE. Suzlon Energy's market cap slipped to Rs 91,563 crore. The green energy stock clocked a turnover of Rs 38.74 crore as 57.94 lakh shares changed hands on BSE today.

In terms of technicals, Suzlon Energy stock is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone with its RSI at 60.5. An RSI above 70 signals a stock is trading in the overbought zone.

The multibagger stock rose 521% in two years and gained 719% in three years.

Advertisement

Suzlon Energy stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Kunal Kamble, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio expects the stock to hit the Rs 80 mark in the short term.

"Suzlon gave a breakout on the weekly timeframe in the last week of May, accompanied by higher-than-average volumes—signaling a strong bullish trend. In June, over the past three weeks, the stock witnessed some profit booking, pulling back toward the breakout zone. In the last week, Suzlon has taken support at its 21 EMA and has bounced back above the 9 EMA, indicating a renewed bullish stance. The buying interest seen at both the breakout level and the 21 EMA suggests that the Rs 61 level is likely to act as a strong support going forward. Based on the breakout pattern, the target is projected around Rs 80. The stock can be accumulated at current levels as long as it holds above Rs 61," said Kamble.

Advertisement

Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities said, "Suzlon Energy has been forming a classic saucer-shaped base over the past several months, a pattern often associated with long-term accumulation. The stock gradually bottomed out near Rs 51 and began a rounded recovery, which now appears to be entering its final phase. Despite the recent dip, the price continues to hold above the key short-term support band near Rs 61– Rs 62, which aligns with both the 50-day moving average and the upper arc of the saucer. This region now acts as a cushion for any short-term pullbacks.

A sustained close above Rs 70 could confirm the breakout from the saucer base, potentially opening up upside toward Rs 78, followed by Rs 85 over the medium term, which aligns with Fibonacci extensions and historical resistance zones.

For now, the broader structure remains constructive, and dips toward Rs 62–Rs 64 may offer favourable entry points for accumulation in tranches. As long as the stock sustains above Rs 60 on a closing basis, the long-term bullish setup remains intact."

A R Ramachandran, SEBI registered Independent analyst says, "Suzlon Energy stock price is slightly bullish on the Daily charts with strong support at 62.79. A Daily close above resistance of 66 could lead to a target of 71 in the near term."

Advertisement

Suzlon Energy reported a stellar 364% rise in its consolidated net profit in Q4 FY25. Net profit climbed to Rs 1,181 crore compared to Rs 254 crore in the same quarter last year. A deferred tax gain of Rs 600 crore added to the bottomline of the firm. The company also clocked a strong rise in revenue from operations. Revenue climbed 73.2% to Rs 3,773.5 crore in Q4FY25, up from Rs 2179.2 crore in the previous year’s corresponding period.

Suzlon Energy is a provider of renewable energy solutions. The company is a producer of wind turbines. It offers a range of solar energy solutions, such as solar irradiance assessment, land acquisition and approvals, infrastructure and power evacuation, supply chain, installation and commission and life cycle asset management.