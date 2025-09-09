Suzlon Energy shares down 34% from one-year high; is it time to add or stay cautious?

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd slipped 0.63 per cent on Tuesday to close at Rs 57.08. At this level, the stock has declined 33.66 per cent from its 52-week high of Rs 86.04, touched on September 12 last year.

On the earnings front, the renewable energy solutions player reported a 7.28 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 324.32 crore for Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 302.29 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue came in at Rs 3,117 crore, marking a robust 54.61 per cent YoY growth from Rs 2,016 crore.

The company will hold its 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 25, 2025.

Analysts remain cautious on Suzlon for the short- to medium-term. While some highlight resistance around Rs 59-62 and support near Rs 55, the broader view suggests weakness with limited upside. Most recommend avoiding fresh entries and exiting on rallies unless the stock decisively sustains above key resistance levels.

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, said Suzlon is more suitable for investors with a high-risk appetite, adding that it is a stock to exit on rallies due to concerns around valuations, corporate governance and debt.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, stated, "Suzlon has witnessed a correction after a strong rally. For momentum to return, the stock must hold above Rs 61-62. On the downside, support is seen near Rs 55, which also coincides with an earlier bullish gap."

According to Sebi-registered analyst AR Ramachandran, "Suzlon Energy stock appears bearish on daily charts with strong resistance at Rs 59. A daily close below Rs 56.57 could push it towards Rs 54 in the near term."

Kunal Kamble, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, commented, "Suzlon is showing a negative bias. A slip below Rs 55.28 may trigger further selling, dragging it towards Rs 53. Conversely, a close above Rs 61.80 is needed to indicate any trend reversal. At present levels, the setup points to weakness, so fresh buying should be avoided, and existing positions may be exited until a clear reversal emerges."