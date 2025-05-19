Business Today
Suzlon Energy shares in correction mode, can they resume bull run?

Suzlon Energy stock was trading 0.83% higher at Rs 61.59 on BSE. Market cap of the multibagger stock rose to Rs 84,021 crore.

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated May 19, 2025 3:16 PM IST
Shares of Suzlon Energy have been in the correction mode for the last eight months. In fact, the renewable energy stock has slipped 28% from its 52-week high of Rs 86.04 reached on September 12, 2024. The multibagger stock, which rose 627% in two years and 2,465% in five years has slipped 5.39% in 2025 and fallen 1% in six months. 

Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking said , "Suzlon has seen a remarkable rally from around Rs 11 to Rs 86 during its previous uptrend between June 2023 and September 2024. Over the last three months, the stock has formed a base around the Rs 46 level after retesting the support zone near its medium-term moving average 100-week EMA. Additionally, it has reclaimed all its major moving averages and now appears poised to resume its uptrend. Participants may consider accumulating fresh positions, with a closing stop loss at Rs 56, targeting an upside potential of Rs 68– Rs 72 levels."

Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities said, "The stock is currently approaching towards a critical resistance zone of Rs 62– Rs 63, which has acted as a strong hurdle in the past. After a prolonged corrective phase, the stock has gradually stabilised and is now attempting to inch higher. The stock is sustaining above the 9 EMA and 20 SMA, indicating near-term strength. The RSI has moved closer to the 60-65 zone, reflecting improving momentum  and without entering extreme overbought territory. The ADX itself shows signs of strengthening with the +DI crossing above the -DI, while the ADX line itself is picking up, suggesting a potential build-up of a fresh trend.

The volume is ticking up with the surge in price, leading to additional confirmation to a bullish outlook. A decisive breakout above Rs 63 could lead to a rally toward the next resistance at Rs 68, followed by Rs 74. On the downside, immediate support is placed around Rs 57, with a strong base near Rs 53. Short-term traders may consider monitoring price action near Rs 63. A breakout and close above this level could offer a fresh long opportunity with a potential 10-15% upside. Risk should be managed with a stop-loss below Rs 56 on a closing basis."

In the current session, Suzlon Energy stock was trading 0.83% higher at Rs 61.59 on BSE. Market cap of the multibagger stock rose to Rs 84,021 crore. The green energy stock saw a turnover of Rs 37.93 crore as 61.24 lakh shares changed hands on BSE today. 

Suzlon Energy shares have a beta of 1.3, indicating very high volatility in a year. 

Suzlon Energy stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The multibagger stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 86.04 on September 12, 2024.  Suzlon Energy reported a 91% rise in Q4 net profit and clocked a 96% rise in net profit in Q3 of the current fiscal.  

Suzlon Energy is a provider of renewable energy solutions. The  company is a producer of wind turbines. It offers a range of solar energy solutions, such as solar irradiance assessment, land acquisition and approvals, infrastructure and power evacuation, supply chain, installation and commission and life cycle asset management.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 19, 2025 12:30 PM IST
    market today