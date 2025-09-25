Suzlon Energy shares in focus ahead of 30th AGM today; key things to watch

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd are in focus on Thursday, as the wind turbine maker holds its 30th annual general meeting (AGM) at 11 am IST later in the day through video conferencing or other audio visual means in compliance with the Companies Act.

Suzlon Energy had on August 29 sent the AGM notice along with the annual report containing audited financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, on standalone and consolidated basis and the reports of the auditors and the directors by email to all its shareholders who had registered their email addresses with the company/RTA or depositories.

In the AGM, the company board would seek to re-appoint Vinod R Tanti as the Managing Director. Tanti is a founding member of Suzlon Energy. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering and three decades of experience managing various key functions at Suzlon, including manufacturing and supply chain.

The company would also seek to appoint Girish R Tanti, another founding member, as the Executive Director of the company. Besides, the board looks to appoint a director in place of Girish R Tanti, who retires by rotation and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment.

The terms are expiring on October 6, 2025.

Vinod R Tanti was re-appointed as the Managing Director and Girish R Tanti as the Executive Director designated as ‘Executive Vice Chairman’ both for a period of five years with effect from October 7, 2025, i.e. up to October 6, 2030, on revised terms and conditions including remuneration. This was, however, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the AGM.

The Suzlon board also seeks to appoint M/s. Chirag Shah and Associates, Company Secretaries, as the secretarial auditors of the company.

In July 2025, India generated 50 per cent of its total power of 484.8 GW from renewable energy sources. This milestone, constituting 242.8 GW of renewable energy, was achieved five years before its original deadline of 2030. Suzlon ramped up its annual manufacturing capacity from 3,500 MW to 4,500 MW in FY25, the highest in India, with plans to expand it further underway.

Analysts noted most foreign players undertake only partial assembly in India, limited to blades and nacelles. With the framework mandating domestic content, localized R&D, and data center operations, overseas OEMs will be compelled to either establish comprehensive manufacturing facilities in India or source components from domestic suppliers under ALMM. This is expected to neutralise the pricing advantage historically enjoyed by overseas turbine manufacturers.

MOFSL noted that there is a perception that foreign OEMs may adapt quickly, the reality could be more complex and hinge on details with respect to the localization order, which would emerge over the next few weeks. Critical components such as gearboxes, generators, bearings, and towers are turbine-specific and require customization to meet Indian standards, which necessitates close collaboration with local suppliers, who will need to re-engineer designs and processes.

"This process could take 6-9 months, and in some cases up to 12 months. In this context, Suzlon holds a competitive edge, being the only Indian OEM with end-to-end R&D, design, and prototype testing facilities already in place domestically," the domestic brokerage said earlier this month.

The brokerage believes Suzlon Energy stands to benefit from regulatory tailwinds mandating local content (ALMM for wind), a robust order book providing strong revenue visibility, and execution improvements through proactive land acquisition and EPC expansion initiatives.



