Suzlon Energy share price: Shares of Suzlon Energy, which have not rewarded investors in the short term except for a three-month gain of 33%, are set to deliver 20% returns in a year on the back of fresh growth ambitions. Suzlon Energy stock, which is down 20% in a year can reach the Rs 65 mark, according to brokerage JM Financial.

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Suzlon Energy stock is in a medium term bullish trend, rising 42% from the 52-week low of Rs 38.17 reached on March 9, 2026. However, in the long term, the stock has delivered multibagger returns of 395% in three years and 741.80 in five years.

Suzlon Energy stock is trading above its 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

A minor portion 20% of the long-term gains are on anvil for Suzlon shareholders. Brokerage JM Financial said it appreciates the move to address upcoming growth challenges (Tailwinds to soon become winds) and it would revise estimates once green shoots take root.

"We maintain BUY with an unchanged target price of Rs 65 based on 25x FY28E EPS, said the brokerage.

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Suzlon Energy has unveiled its growth ambition of 10 GW renewable energy sales and 70 GW of assets under management (AUM).

The renewable energy provider said it aims to grow AUM to four-fold to 70 GW by FY31 creating a large annuity business. Suzlon is expanding its asset management services across wind, solar, hybrid and multi brand portfolios, the company said.

"Suzlon’s FY31 plan targets 10GW in annual RE sales, 15GW order book growth and 70GW AUM scale-up by recalibrating focus from product sales to project sales and eventually becoming a solutions provider. We believe Suzlon is trying to follow the common evolution strategy of industrial OEMs (Goldwind – world number 1 wind OEM; Vestas – world number 1 ex-China), progressively graduating from an equipment supplier (moderate revenue, high margin) to EPC (high revenue, low margin) to a turnkey solutions provider (very high revenue, medium margin) and finally to a solutions provider (recurring revenue, high margin)," said JM Financial.

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Suzlon is aiming to achieve annual RE sales of 10GW, grow its order book to 15GW and scale up its AUM to 70GW by FY31E. Suzlon intends to build a strong annuity-led business. This growth will be supported by a 40% market share in the Indian market, 3GW export order intake and a shift towards a higher-value mix by targeting a 60% volume contribution from RE DevCo.

About Suzlon Energy

Suzlon Energy is a provider of renewable energy solutions. The company is a producer of wind turbines. It offers a range of solar energy solutions, such as solar irradiance assessment, land acquisition and approvals, infrastructure and power evacuation, supply chain, installation and commission and life cycle asset management.