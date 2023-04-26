Tata Consumer, Cipla, Rallis India, Bajaj Finance among stocks to watch out for today

Benchmark indices defied negative global cues and settled in green for the fourth straight session on Tuesday. Buying in select index heavyweight stocks and sectors pushed the markets higher. BSE Sensex added 74.61 points, or 0.12 per cent, to close at 60,130.71, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 25.85 points, or 0.15 per cent, to settle at 17,769.25 for the day.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Tata Consumer Products

Tata Consumer Products said consolidated net profit in Q4 rose 23.46 per cent year-on-year to Rs 268.59 crore compared with Rs 217.54 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue for the quarter rose 13.96 per cent YoY to Rs 3,618.73 crore from Rs 3,175.41 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Dalmia Bharat

Cement maker Dalmia Bharat reported a two-fold rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 609 crore in the quarter ended March 2023 against a net profit of Rs 271 crore during the year ago period.

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto's standalone net profit fell 2% to Rs 1,433 crore in Q4 against Rs 1,469 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

Nestle India

The FMCG major reported a 25 per cent rise in profit to Rs 737 crore year-on-year compared to Rs 590.7 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki

Shares of Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Life, SBI Life, and L&T Tech will be in focus today as the companies will announce their fourth quarter results.

UCO Bank

The bank will consider raising of equity capital during the financial year 2023-24 through various modes such as Follow on Public Offer (FPO), Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP), Preferential issue etc.

Rallis India

Rallis India's net loss widened to Rs 69 crore during the January-March period as against Rs 14 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue came in at Rs 522 crore.

Cipla

Cipla said its US arm Madison Pharmaceuticals will be dissolved with effect from 28 April 2023.

Nippon Life

The company has reported a net profit of Rs 198 crore for the fourth quarter as against Rs 175 crore in the same period last year. Revenue for the quarter rose 3% to Rs 348 crore.

