Tata Elxsi presents Battery Aadhaar concept powered by MOBIUS+

Tata Elxsi, in collaboration with prominent consortium partners including Tata Motors, Tata AutoComp Systems, and IIT Kharagpur, has showcased the innovative Battery Aadhaar concept at the Battery Summit 2025, organised by the World Resources Institute (WRI) India. This initiative was presented to Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Science and Technology, and other governmental stakeholders as part of a comprehensive effort to enhance the Indian battery ecosystem.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Battery Aadhaar initiative aims to provide batteries with secure, digital identities, facilitating traceability and improving lifecycle transparency. By capturing essential data such as manufacturer identity, usage history, and material composition, the initiative seeks to prevent unsafe reuse and mitigate environmental risks. This approach ensures compliance with regulatory standards and promotes sustainable practices within the battery industry.

Central to this initiative is Tata Elxsi’s MOBIUS+ platform, which integrates blockchain technology to support traceability and automate compliance reporting. This platform is designed to align with Indian regulatory initiatives and international frameworks, such as the EU Battery Regulation. By leveraging MOBIUS+, Tata Elxsi is setting the foundation for a digital and transparent battery ecosystem.

Anil Radhakrishnan, Chief Product Officer at Tata Elxsi, commented, "MOBIUS+ is designed to accelerate the transition to a cleaner mobility future by enabling digital transparency, traceability, and compliance through initiatives like Battery Aadhaar. Our goal is to empower stakeholders across the ecosystem with scalable, future-ready solutions that support India’s green growth ambitions." This statement underscores Tata Elxsi's commitment to fostering sustainable mobility solutions.

Advertisement

The Battery Aadhaar project is supported by a UNEP-led programme named 'Electrifying Mobility in Cities', coordinated by NITI Aayog and the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India. This support highlights the initiative's alignment with India's broader sustainable mobility goals and efforts to establish circular energy systems.

Meanwhile, Tata Elxsi shares were up 0.27 per cent at Rs 6,485 in Thursday's opening trade. The company is a subsidiary of Tata Sons, a holding company of the Tata Group. It provides design and technology services across industries including automotive, broadcast, communications, healthcare and transportation. As of March 2025, promoters held a 43.91 per cent stake in the company.