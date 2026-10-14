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Tata Elxsi shares jump 8% after Q2 results; 'Sell' stock, says 5 analysts; target prices

Tata Elxsi shares jump 8% after Q2 results; 'Sell' stock, says 5 analysts; target prices

TATAELXSI3,682.00(7.45%)

Tata Elxsi rose 8.16 per cent to hit a high of Rs 3,706. It reported 2.3 per cent sequential revenue growth in constant currency (CC) terms. EBIT margin expanded 70 basis points to 19.7 per cent.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 14, 2026 10:04 AM IST
Tata Elxsi shares jump 8% after Q2 results; 'Sell' stock, says 5 analysts; target pricesWeak automotive demand in Europe and delayed deal conversions constrain near-term growth, while Aerospace & Defence programmes remain two to three quarters away.

Tata Elxsi Ltd shares rallied 8 per cent in Wednesday’s trade on hopes that the second half of FY27 will be better for the IT firm in terms of revenue growth than the first half. That said, at least five brokerages suggested a ‘Sell’ on the stock. The Bloomberg consensus target price of Rs 3,442, based on a dozen brokerage updates, implied a potential downside of 5.8 per cent over the next 12 months.

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On Wednesday, the Tata Elxsi stock rose 8.16 per cent to hit a high of Rs 3,706 apiece as the Tata group firm reported a sequential improvement, with revenue growing 2.3 per cent in constant currency (CC) terms and EBIT margin expanding 70 basis points to 19.7 per cent despite wage hikes. Growth was broad-based, led by Media & Communications (up 3.4 per cent), HLS (up 3.5 per cent) and Transportation (up 2 per cent). The scrip was last up 7.78 per cent at Rs 3,693 apiece on the BSE.

Weak automotive demand in Europe and delayed deal conversions constrain near-term growth, while Aerospace & Defence programmes remain two to three quarters away from making a meaningful contribution, Choice Institutional Equities said. Broad-based sequential growth and better-than-expected margins were encouraging, but uncertainty in the automotive segment continued, JM Financial said, citing risks to consensus estimates.

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The deal pipeline provides visibility, but conversion and ramp-up remain key monitorables, MOFSL said, adding that European automotive demand is likely to remain a key growth constraint.

Demand across Europe remained subdued, with automotive engineering spending and deal closures affected by cautious customer spending and delayed decision-making. The US and India are expected to remain relatively supportive, while growth across other verticals and geographies should partly offset continued weakness in Europe, MOFSL said. The brokerage maintained its ‘Sell’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,970.

Choice maintained its ‘ADD’ rating on Tata Elxsi with an unchanged target price of Rs 3,520. Stronger transportation growth, European deal conversions and structural margin levers remain key catalysts, it said.

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Sameer Pardikar of Mirae Asset Securities suggested a ‘Sell’ on the stock with a target price of Rs 3,020. Among other ‘Sell’ calls, Kawaljeet Saluja of Kotak Securities set a target price of Rs 3,200, while Pulkit Chawla of 360 ONE Capital set a lower target of Rs 2,840, the lowest on the Street following the Q2 results. Ravi Menon of Axis Capital has the highest target price so far, at Rs 4,950.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 14, 2026 10:03 AM IST
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