Tata Elxsi shares jump 8% after Q2 results; 'Sell' stock, says 5 analysts; target prices

Tata Elxsi Ltd shares rallied 8 per cent in Wednesday’s trade on hopes that the second half of FY27 will be better for the IT firm in terms of revenue growth than the first half. That said, at least five brokerages suggested a ‘Sell’ on the stock. The Bloomberg consensus target price of Rs 3,442, based on a dozen brokerage updates, implied a potential downside of 5.8 per cent over the next 12 months.
On Wednesday, the Tata Elxsi stock rose 8.16 per cent to hit a high of Rs 3,706 apiece as the Tata group firm reported a sequential improvement, with revenue growing 2.3 per cent in constant currency (CC) terms and EBIT margin expanding 70 basis points to 19.7 per cent despite wage hikes. Growth was broad-based, led by Media & Communications (up 3.4 per cent), HLS (up 3.5 per cent) and Transportation (up 2 per cent). The scrip was last up 7.78 per cent at Rs 3,693 apiece on the BSE.