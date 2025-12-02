Tata Elxsi, Tata Technologies, TCS: Tata Group's IT stocks fall up to 52% from record highs, time to buy?

Shares of key information technology (IT) firms from the Tata Group such as Tata Elxsi, Tata Technologies and TCS have tumbled up to 52% from their record highs. The correction in these IT stocks is in line with other sectoral stocks impacted by subdued quarterly earnings, a fall in discretionary spending by global clients, geopolitical tensions, and continous selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs).

Advertisement

Related Articles

While Tata Elxsi has lost 52% from its record high of Rs 10,760, Tata Technlogies stock has fallen 52% from the high of Rs 1,400. Another Tata Group stock TCS too slipped 32% from the record high of Rs 4,592 till date.

The fall in the IT stocks is also reflected in the correction in IT indices on bourses. BSE IT index has slipped 16% in 2025 and a year, respectively.

The Nifty IT index has also lost 13.46% in 2025 and fallen 14% in a year.

Tata Elxsi

Meawnhile, Tata Elxsi shares were trading on a flat note at Rs 5122.65 today. Total 2,077 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.06 crore on BSE.

Advertisement

In terms of technicals, the Tata Group stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts with a RSI of 37.1. Tata Elxsi shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The large cap stock hit a 52 week high of Rs 7474 on December 5, 2024 and fell to a 52 week low of Rs 4601 on April 7, 2025.

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Porfolio said, "Tata Elxsi continues to trade in a structural downtrend on the weekly chart, with price consistently respecting the falling 50-EMA and staying below the broader declining trendline. The series of 'Negative' Supertrend signals and lower highs indicate sustained supply pressure. Even recent rebounds failed to break above the Rs 5,500–5,700 resistance zone, showing weak follow-through. Volume trends remain muted, suggesting lack of fresh institutional buying. As long as the stock holds below the Rs 6,000 zone, the trend remains corrective. Immediate support lies near Rs 5,000; a close below this may extend weakness, while a sustained move above Rs 5,700 is needed to reverse momentum."

Advertisement

Jigar Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support is seen at Rs 5,000, while resistance is placed at Rs 5,500. A decisive move above Rs 5,500 may trigger a further upside toward Rs 5,700. The expected short-term trading range is between Rs 4,900 and Rs 5,700."

Riyank Arora, technical analyst at Mehta Equities said, "Tata Elxsi is attempting a recovery after a period of corrective decline. The stock is holding firmly above the Rs 5,000 support zone, showing signs of stabilisation. Momentum indicators are gradually turning positive, and price action suggests a potential higher-low formation. A breakout above Rs 5,250 can accelerate the upmove. Price Targets lie between Rs 5,350 and Rs 5,520. Support lies at Rs 5,000."

Tata Technologies

Tata Technologies shares were trading on a flat note at Rs 675 today. Total 0.27 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.83 crore on BSE. In terms of technicals, the Tata Group stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts with a RSI of 48.3. Tata Technologies shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Advertisement

The IT stock hit a 52 week high of Rs 973 on December 3, 2024 and fell to a 52 week low of Rs 595.05 on April 7, 2025.

Riyank Arora, technical analyst at Mehta Equities said, "The stock continues to move in a sideways-to-corrective zone after its earlier weakness. It is finding strong buying interest near Rs 660–665, forming a base. Momentum is still muted, but improving volumes indicate accumulation. A close above Rs 700 is essential to trigger strength and trend reversal. Targets lie between Rs 715 and Rs 740. Support is at Rs 660. Sustained trade below this weakens sentiment."

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support is seen at Rs 660, while resistance is placed at Rs 700. A decisive move above Rs 715 may trigger a further upside toward Rs 5,700. The expected short-term trading range is between Rs 650 and Rs 715."

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio said, "The stock is making lower highs and lower lows, clearly indicating a downtrend. This bearish structure is further confirmed by the fact that the stock is trading below the 20 and 50 EMAs on the monthly timeframe, showing sustained weakness. Although it is still above the 100 and 200 EMAs on the monthly chart, the overall momentum remains negative. The RSI is below 40 on the daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes, signaling continued bearish pressure with no signs of reversal yet. Support for the stock lies at Rs 4700, resistance at Rs 5625, followed by Rs 5850."

Advertisement

TCS

Shares of TCS were trading on a flat note at Rs 3139 in the afternoon session against the previous close of Rs 3,135 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 11.36 lakh crore. The IT stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 2867.55 on October 1, 2025 and rose to a 52 week high of Rs 4494 on December 10, 2024. In terms of technicals, the Tata Group stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts with a RSI of 56.8. TCS shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day but lower than the 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio said, "The stock has bounced from its major monthly support at Rs 2875, taking support at the 100 EMA and staying above the 200 EMA, indicating long-term strength. However, it is still below the 20–50 EMAs on the monthly timeframe, keeping short-term pressure intact. Key Levelsto track are support at Rs 2875, resistance at Rs 3180–3200 then Rs 3360. A breakout above Rs 3200 would signal a trend reversal. Fresh entries can be taken above Rs 3200, while existing positions can be held with Rs 2875 as stop-loss."

Advertisement

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said,"Support is seen at Rs 3,080, while resistance is placed at Rs 3,180. A decisive move above Rs 3,180 may trigger a further upside toward Rs 3,250. The expected short-term trading range is between Rs 3,050 and Rs 3,250."

Riyank Arora, technical analyst at Mehta Equities said the stock has maintained a steady medium-term uptrend, supported by rising moving averages and strong institutional buying patterns. "The stock is consolidating above Rs 3,100, forming a healthy base. RSI remains neutral, offering room for fresh upside. A breakout above Rs 3,180 can invite momentum buying. Targets lie between Rs 3,220 and Rs 3,280. Support lies at Rs 3,080. Trend remains positive unless key support breaks," added Arora.