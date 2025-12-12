Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers’ return to India delayed; moved to Bangkok

The process to repatriate Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa where a fire claimed 25 lives, has encountered further delays. Their return to India is now on hold after the revocation of their passports, a step that has necessitated the issuance of emergency travel certificates by the Indian embassy in Bangkok.

The Luthra brothers, initially detained in Phuket, have been moved to the Immigration Division Centre in Bangkok while officials work through the required procedures.

According to sources, the delay stemmed from the revocation of the Luthra brothers’ passports, which has triggered the need for emergency travel certificates to be issued by the Indian embassy. The process requires completion of certain formalities in Bangkok before the documents can be finalised.

Authorities have indicated that, with the weekend approaching, government office closures might cause further delays.

The brothers were detained in Phuket on Thursday, five days after fleeing to Thailand following the fire on the night of December 6. Records show they travelled to Thailand from Delhi just hours after the incident at their club in Arpora, Goa. On December 9, an Interpol Blue Corner notice was issued at the request of Goa Police via the CBI.

In related proceedings, a Delhi court on Thursday rejected the Luthra brothers' transit pre-arrest bail pleas, stating the "allegations against them were prima facie 'grave and serious’”. Meanwhile, Goa Police have issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) for another co-owner, Surinder Kumar Khosla, whose location remains unknown.

Ajay Gupta, a partner in the nightclub, was remanded in seven days of police custody by a Goa court after being brought from Delhi. Additionally, five club managers and staff members have been arrested in connection with the incident.