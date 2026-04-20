Shares of Trent, the Tata Group's retail arm, with multibagger returns of 472% in five years will be on investors' radar as the firm will consider its first ever bonus issue while announcing its Q4 earnings on April 22. Trent also said its board would consider recommendation of dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the company. The Q4 earnings will likely be announced after market hours on Wednesday.

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The company's board will also consider approval for raising additional funds through the issue of equity shares, through rights issue or any other permissible mode.

In the current session, Trent stock was trading 2% higher at Rs 4185. Trent stock has climbed 18% in a month and 202% in a year. The stock zoomed 2461% in ten years. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.47 lakh crore today.

The multibagger stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts, with its RSI at 65.

Trent stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day but lower than the 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Trent stock hit a 52 week high of Rs 6259 on June 30, 2025.

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The stock has seen average volatility in the last one year with a beta of 1.36.

The company said its board would consider approval of the Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) financial results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2026.

Recommendation of dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2026, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company will also be on the agenda. The firm will also consider raising additional funds through the issue of equity shares, through rights issue or any other permissible mode, subject to necessary approvals, as applicable.