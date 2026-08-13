Tata Group's market cap rose nearly three times during Chandrasekaran's tenure 

Tata Group shares have added Rs 15.13 lakh crore or risen nearly three times in terms of their market cap after Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran took charge on February 21, 2017. On February 21, market cap of 23 listed companies of the group stood at Rs 8.22 lakh crore. Since then, the market cap soared 2.83 times to Rs 23.35 lakh crore on August 12 this year. The list excludes Tata Capital that was listed in 2025, Tata Technologies (listed in 2023), and demerged Tata Motors.
Biggest gains were seen on counters such as TCS with a market cap addition of Rs 3.64 lakh crore, Titan Company (Rs 4.12 lakh crore), Trent (Rs 1.5 lakh crore) and Tata Steel (Rs 1.83 lakh crore) during Chandrasekaran's tenure, show data from ace equity.