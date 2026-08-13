Tata Group's market cap rose nearly three times during Chandrasekaran's tenure 

Collectively, the three firms added nearly three fourth (Rs 11 lakh crore) of the Rs 15 -lakh crore market cap gain during the period.

Other prominent market capitalisation gainers during the period were Tata Power (Rs 98,036 crore), Tata Consumer (Rs 96,099 crore) and Indian Hotels (Rs 90,343 crore).

Lowest market cap gains were clocked on counters such as Tata Chemicals (Rs 1863 crore), Tata Elxsi (Rs 18,650 crore) and Tata Communications and Voltas (nearly Rs 29,000 crore each) during the period under consideration.

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On August 12 this year, Chandrasekaran tendered his resignation and said he would not seek reappointment after completing his current term in February 2027.

In terms of stock returns, largest returns were witnessed on key counters such as Titan Company (1016%), Trent (1651%), Nelco (1141%) and Tata Investment Corporation (1049%) during Chandrasekaran's tenure.

The Tata Group firms clocking lowest returns during the period were Voltas (212%), Tata Chemicals (160%) and Tata Communications (141%).

Tata Group stocks crash

On Wednesday, the Tata Group shares took a Rs 47,412-crore single-day hit following N Chandrasekaran’s decision not to seek reappointment as Tata Sons Chairman. Chandrasekaran's decision comes months after Tata Sons postponed a decision on his reappointment. In February, Noel Tata opposed the move to reappoint Chandrasekaran as chairman.