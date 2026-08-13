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N Chandrasekaran's exit from Tata Sons throws a spanner in the works for SP Group

N Chandrasekaran's exit from Tata Sons throws a spanner in the works for SP Group

Chandrasekaran steps down: SP Group and Tata Sons had recently held discussions on ways to monetise part of the Mistry family’s stake, including a potential share-swap involving listed Tata group companies.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 13, 2026 10:08 AM IST
N Chandrasekaran's exit from Tata Sons throws a spanner in the works for SP GroupChandrasekaran steps down: SP Group’s stake plan for Tata Sons faces fresh uncertainty

The future of Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s 18.37% stake in Tata Sons has entered fresh uncertainty following N Chandrasekaran’s decision to step down as chairman, with the two sides now reportedly likely to adopt a wait-and-watch approach.

According to a report in The Economic Times that cited sources, there are too many “moving parts” but the Mistry family is expected to continue pushing for a public listing of Tata Sons.

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MUST READ | Ahead of Tata Sons AGM, N Chandrasekaran resigns as chairman, to complete his term

SP Group and Tata Sons had recently held discussions on ways to monetise part of the Mistry family’s stake, including a potential share-swap involving listed Tata group companies. However, differences over valuation and the structure of a possible transaction remained unresolved, the report added.

Chandrasekaran’s exit has added another layer of uncertainty, given his nearly decade-long tenure and central role in shaping the diversified conglomerate’s strategy.

DON'T MISS | ‘One of the board members did not support…’: Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran steps down ahead of AGM; full text of statement

The family has long viewed a listing as a way to unlock the value of its holding and help address SP Group’s debt burden. It has also resisted structures that would require Tata Sons to assume additional debt to facilitate a settlement.

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The case for a Tata Sons listing could gain fresh resonance as the leadership transition unfolds, particularly if the change triggers further debate over the group’s future direction and governance, the report added.

MUST READ | The journey of N Chandrasekaran - From humble beginnings to Ratan Tata's most trusted lieutenant

SP Group has been seeking to monetise part of its Tata Sons holding to reduce its roughly ₹60,000 crore debt burden. It recently used the stake to support a refinancing programme that raised about ₹21,500 crore.

The financing documents require the group, within 18 months, to secure either an announcement of an initial public offering of Tata Sons or agree terms for a stake settlement involving Tata Sons, SP Group and, if applicable, a third-party buyer.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 13, 2026 10:06 AM IST
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