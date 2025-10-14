Tata Investment stock split explained: Share price may tumble, but no need to panic

Shares of Tata Investment Corporation Ltd will turn ex-date for stock split today. The Tata group stock will split from face value of Rs 10 each into shares with face value of Re 1 each. Today is also the record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for subdivision of shares.

Ahead of the stock split, Tata Investment Corporation shares settled at Rs 9,949 apiece on NSE, up 7 per cent.

A stock split divides already-owned shares into smaller units of lower face value to improve liquidity. In Tata Investment's case, the 1:10 split means each share will be split into 10 shares, with the face value reduced from Rs 10 to Re 1. Dividend entitlement will shrink proportionally, while share capital and reserves remain unchanged. Some trading apps could be showing unadjusted price for Monday, and thus the stock may appear to 'plunge' following the corporate action.

Tata Investment said it intends to enhance the liquidity of company's equity shares, encouraging participation of retail investors by making equity shares of the company more affordable.

Post-split, Tata Investment's 6,00,00,000 authorised shares of Rs 10 each will expand to 60,00,00,000 shares of face value Re 1 each. Its issued shares will also be recast from 5,05,95,796 shares of Rs 10 each to 50,59,57,960 shares of Re 1 each.

Besides, subscribed and paid-up shares will rise from 5,05,95,296 to 50,59,52,960.

A stock split differs from a bonus issue. In a stock split, the face value of existing shares is reduced, increasing the number of shares outstanding, but the total value of one's stock holdings remains unchanged.

In contrast, a bonus issue gives shareholders additional shares for free, issued from the company’s accumulated earnings, without altering the face value of the shares. Importantly, dividends are not impacted by a bonus issue, as the company’s overall capital remains the same.

Tata Investment maintains a diversified portfolio of both quoted and unquoted securities, including holdings in Tata Group companies across various industries. These companies have a track record of strong operational and financial performance. The firm’s investment approach aims to strike a balance between value and growth, focusing on long-term wealth creation.

Tata Sons owned 68.51 per cent stake in the company. Tata Power Company, Tata Chemicals, Tata Steel, Tata Consumer Products and Trent are among its shareholders, who together own 73.38 per cent stake in the company.