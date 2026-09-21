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Tata Motors, Ather, M&M, Ashok Leyland: Emkay Global sees up to 58% upside in select auto stocks

Tata Motors, Ather, M&M, Ashok Leyland: Emkay Global sees up to 58% upside in select auto stocks

ATHERENERG1,640.00(5.81%)

Auto stocks: Emkay suggested a target of Rs 2,200 on Ather Energy Ltd, hinting at 36.6 per cent potential upside. M&M's target is set at Rs 4,100, suggesting 34.3 per cent upside.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 21, 2026 1:42 PM IST
Tata Motors, Ather, M&M, Ashok Leyland: Emkay Global sees up to 58% upside in select auto stocksEmkay Global said commercial vehicle (CV) remained the strongest segment, with demand underpinned by a robust freight environment, as reflected in OEMs’ ability to implement consecutive price hikes.

Emkay Global in a auto sector note picked Tata Motors Ltd (TMCV) as its top auto pick, saying demand sustenance in H2 will be a key monitorable. The domestic brokerage suggested 'Buy' rating on at least nine auto stocks, up with up to 58 per cent upside targets. It likes Ashok Leyland as MHCV demand remained robust and margins is expected to improve from H2.

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In the two-wheeler segment, the domestic brokerage said it likes TVS Motor Ltd as premiumisation and EVs to drive long-term growth. It also likes Ather Energy Ltd amid a decisive move to catalyze EV adoption and leadership in two-wheeler. Hyundai Motor India Ltd and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) are Emkay's four-wheeler picks.

Overall, Emkay Global said commercial vehicle (CV) remained the strongest segment, with demand underpinned by a robust freight environment, as reflected in OEMs’ ability to implement consecutive price hikes without impacting demand.

"With Navratri/Dussehra in Oct and Diwali in Nov, the staggered festive calendar should support broad-based demand momentum despite a high base. The current cycle appears structural, supported by stretched replacement cycles and easing GST pressures, with a broad-based demand upcycle across CVs/PVs/2Ws," Emkay Global said.

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Emkay suggested a target of Rs 700 on Tata Motors, implying 58 per cent potential upside. Its target on Ashok Leyland at Rs 240 suggested 47.4 per cent upside and Rs 4,000 on Escorts suggested 42.9 per cent upside.

Among two-wheeler stocks, Emkay suggested a target of Rs 2,200 on Ather Energy Ltd, hinting at 36.6 per cent potential upside. M&M's target is set at Rs 4,100, suggesting 34.3 per cent upside. Hyundai Motor, another 'Buy' is given a target of Rs 2,600, hinting at 26 per cent upside.

Emkay said two-wheeler demand is broad-based and increasingly rural-led, with retail pull evident despite supply constraints.

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"CV demand appears structural, with growth in both volumes and value as fleets upgrade to
higher-tonnage trucks (49T vs 40T). Broad-based growth is visible across sub-segments, with bus order books exceptionally strong and both TMCV and AL similarly stretched, including sizeable EV bus backlogs," Emkay said.

The PV momentum, it said, remained healthy, aided by GST-led price corrections reviving interest in entry models, primarily catered to by MSIL and TMPV, as consumers remain price-sensitive yet feature-conscious.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 21, 2026 1:42 PM IST
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