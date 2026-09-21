Coforge shares gain 3% as company expands AI-powered vehicle inspection capabilities

Coforge shares rose 3.31% on Monday, hitting a high of Rs 1,818.25, compared with their previous close of Rs 1,760.

The company said its solution creates a single vehicle condition report by bringing together vehicle history, inspection information, operational context and evidence from multiple enterprise systems. Data such as the vehicle identification number (VIN), mileage, maintenance history and return information is assembled before the inspection begins.

During the inspection process, standardised workflows capture 360-degree evidence of a vehicle's condition, along with assessments and wear information. This creates a digital record that can be used across different stages of the vehicle lifecycle, according to Coforge.

The company said the solution is already operating at scale and supports more than 60,000 vehicles annually. Coforge said converting inspection data into actionable intelligence can help clients reduce delays and improve outcomes in vehicle remarketing.

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Coforge described itself as an AI-native engineering services company, with AI integrated into the way it designs, builds and delivers solutions. The company said its focus includes developing autonomous enterprise solutions by combining AI agents with an AI-enabled workforce and specialised industry expertise.