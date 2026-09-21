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Coforge shares gain 3% as company expands AI-powered vehicle inspection capabilities

Coforge shares gain 3% as company expands AI-powered vehicle inspection capabilities

COFORGE1,806.80(1.86%)

Coforge said its solution creates a single vehicle condition report by bringing together vehicle history, inspection information, operational context and evidence from multiple enterprise systems.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 21, 2026 1:23 PM IST
Coforge shares gain 3% as company expands AI-powered vehicle inspection capabilitiesCoforge shares rose 3.31% on Monday, hitting a high of Rs 1,818.25, compared with their previous close of Rs 1,760.

Coforge Ltd shares rose 3% on Monday after the IT services company announced expanded capabilities aimed at helping automotive lenders, fleet operators and remarketing organisations use artificial intelligence to transform vehicle inspections into lifecycle intelligence.

According to the company's announcement, the solution is designed to help organisations make faster and more informed decisions throughout the vehicle remarketing process. It addresses situations where companies may not have a reliable view of a vehicle's condition after it is returned, potentially delaying decisions related to repairs, certification and resale.

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Coforge shares rose 3.31% on Monday, hitting a high of Rs 1,818.25, compared with their previous close of Rs 1,760.

The company said its solution creates a single vehicle condition report by bringing together vehicle history, inspection information, operational context and evidence from multiple enterprise systems. Data such as the vehicle identification number (VIN), mileage, maintenance history and return information is assembled before the inspection begins.

During the inspection process, standardised workflows capture 360-degree evidence of a vehicle's condition, along with assessments and wear information. This creates a digital record that can be used across different stages of the vehicle lifecycle, according to Coforge.

The company said the solution is already operating at scale and supports more than 60,000 vehicles annually. Coforge said converting inspection data into actionable intelligence can help clients reduce delays and improve outcomes in vehicle remarketing.

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Coforge described itself as an AI-native engineering services company, with AI integrated into the way it designs, builds and delivers solutions. The company said its focus includes developing autonomous enterprise solutions by combining AI agents with an AI-enabled workforce and specialised industry expertise.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 21, 2026 1:23 PM IST
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