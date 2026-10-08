Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Tata Motors PV, Ather Energy, Hyundai, M&M: Share price targets ahead of Q2 results

Tata Motors PV, Ather Energy, Hyundai, M&M: Share price targets ahead of Q2 results

TMPV283.00(0.98%)

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Ashok Leyland Ltd, however, could miss Bloomberg estimates, the brokerage said in its latest auto sector note.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 8, 2026 8:10 AM IST
Tata Motors PV, Ather Energy, Hyundai, M&M: Share price targets ahead of Q2 resultsAmong OEMs, Nomura maintained Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd and Ather Energy Ltd as its top picks in PVs and 2Ws, respectively.

Nomura expects Ather Energy Ltd, TVS Motor Company Ltd and Eicher Motors Ltd to beat Street estimates for the September quarter. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Ashok Leyland Ltd, however, could miss Bloomberg estimates, the brokerage said in its latest auto sector note.

In Q2FY27, domestic vehicle volumes grew strongly across most segments. Medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MHCVs) recorded the highest growth at 34 per cent YoY, followed by passenger vehicles (PVs) at 30 per cent, light commercial vehicles (LCVs) at 23 per cent and two-wheelers (2Ws) at 14 per cent. Tractor volumes, however, declined 5 per cent YoY.

Advertisement

Nomura said the more significant trend was the continued acceleration in EV adoption, with EV penetration for PVs above 7 per cent and for 2Ws above 11 per cent. Nomura believes this trend should sustain through 2HFY27F, with EV penetration continuing to rise across PVs and 2Ws.

Top auto stock picks, target prices

In 2HFY27F and FY28F, companies with relatively high EV exposure, competitive products and established EV technology should be better placed to grow well ahead of the industry, Nomura said as it noted that incumbents with a predominantly ICE-led portfolio could face increasing market share pressure as the mix shifts.

Among OEMs, Nomura maintained Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd and Ather Energy Ltd as its top picks in PVs and 2Ws, respectively. It expects Ather to report a slight QoQ margin improvement despite steep cost pressure. Mahindra & Mahindra's Auto EBIT (BEV+ICE) is likely to have grown 32 per cent YoY, it said.

Advertisement

Nomura also maintains its 'Buy' ratings on Hyundai Motor India Ltd and TVS Motor Company Ltd. Among suppliers, it prefers Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd and Uno Minda Ltd, both of which carry a Buy rating.

The foreign brokerage suggested targets of Rs 1,926 on Ather Energy, Rs 2,498 on Hyundai Motor India, Rs 4,875 for M&M and Rs 4,594 for TVS Motor. 

Commodity inflation

Commodity cost inflation remains the key near-term headwind, in Nomura's view. Prices of key commodities and metals have remained elevated, and the full impact is yet to flow through to OEMs. The brokerage expects this to have kept margins under pressure in Q2FY27F, although the impact should vary across segments.

Margins for CVs and tractors are likely to see a higher QoQ impact in Q2FY27F. Nomura believes 2Ws will largely pass on the pressures, whereas PV OEMs may continue to face margin pressure given higher competitive intensity. The brokerage expects the margin trajectory to improve as price hikes catch up with the commodity cycle.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 8, 2026 8:10 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more