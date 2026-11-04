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Jio Platforms shares in focus amid report of tech-for-equity talks with Comcast, Charter

Jio Platforms shares in focus amid report of tech-for-equity talks with Comcast, Charter

JPL1,437.40(1.18%)

Jio Platforms share price: As per the Reuters report, Jio also held discussions with ‌South Africa's MTN Group but the talks broke down.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Nov 4, 2026 8:11 AM IST
Jio Platforms shares in focus amid report of tech-for-equity talks with Comcast, CharterJio Platforms this week reported an in-line Q2 revenue growth, driven by 1.5 per cent sequential ARPU uptick, net additions of 90 lakh subscribers and a scale-up in digital services.

Recent stock market debutant Jio Platforms Ltd is in focus on Wednesday as the Mukesh Ambani-led firm reportedly held talks with several companies including Comcast and Charter Communications about ​licensing its wireless broadband technology in exchange for potential stakes in the businesses, Reuters reported quoting two people familiar with the matter.

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As per the Reuters report, Jio also held discussions with ‌South Africa's MTN Group but the talks broke down. This, as per the report, was because the two sides were unable to agree on valuation and certain licensing issues, the people said.

Reuters sources said there was no timetable for reaching a deal with any of the parties that Jio has spoken to. Business Today could not independently verify the report at this point in time.

Reuters said spokespeople for Comcast and Charter declined to comment, while Jio also did not respond to its queries.
Jio Platforms this week reported an in-line Q2 revenue growth, driven by 1.5 per cent sequential ARPU uptick, net additions of 90 lakh subscribers and a scale-up in digital services. Following its results, MOFSL and Dolat Capital have raised their targets on Jio Platforms Ltd. MOFSL maintained its 'Buy' rating and suggested a revised target of Rs 1,515 against Rs 1,350 earlier. Dolat Capital Markets maintained its 'Accumulate' rating but raised its target to Rs 1,450 from Rs 1,435 earlier. Jio Platforms shares settled at Rs 1,431.30 on Friday. Nomura and Elara Securities also cover the stock.

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Controlled ​by Ambani's Reliance Industries, Jio has for months signalled plans to expand internationally with its proprietary broadband technology, which Reliance calls a “global first”, Reuters reported. The system runs on ​free, unlicensed Wi-Fi frequencies, making it cheaper to deliver internet to homes than traditional cable networks or mobile-based services, the report said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Nov 4, 2026 8:09 AM IST
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