'Won't be paying $4 billion a year to Israel': Donald Trump's big announcement on Election Day

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Trump on ending military support to Israel

Speaking to Fox News' Fox & Friends, the US President said, "Now, as far as paying Israel, Bibi Netanyahu and I have made a deal that we give Israel $4 billion a year, and we made a deal months ago that we're stopping. We've already agreed that by the end of this year we won't be paying Israel. Now we'll help Israel if they need it." He responded to a question on rising antisemitism in the States as the next generation does not seem interested in providing arms to Israel.

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While he didn't explain how the funding would be stopped by December this year, the existing US-Israel Memorandum of Understanding remains in effect till September 2028. The existing US-Israel Memorandum of Understanding provides $3.8 billion in annual military assistance to Israel.

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Donald Trump claps back at Democratic Senate candidate

Responding to Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed from Michigan, Trump said, "Because they (Israel) don't need it, and because why should we suffer the slings from lunatics like an El-Sayed when they don't need it? It's a bad talking point."

During his campaign, Sayed has opposed unconditional military aid to Israel. If elected, Abdul El-Sayed would become the first Muslim to serve in the US Senate.

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What do opinion polls say on US military support to Israel?

The announcement also comes at a time when recent US opinion polls show a decline in overall support and favourability towards Israel as an increasing number of Americans believe that the US provides excessive support to the Middle Eastern country.

According to an ABC News/Washington Post/IPSOS poll, around 58% Americans said that the US should either reduce military support to Israel or end it completely.

Another poll by Quinnipiac University suggested that roughly 60% of voters oppose the US sending additional military aid to Israel. These include 75% of Democrats, two-thirds of Independents, and 37% of Republicans. Moreover, 46% of voters said that the US is too supportive of Israel.

A third poll by Chicago Council on Global Affairs said that 56% favour decreasing or stopping military aid to Israel. These included 72% of Democrats, 30% of Republicans and 65% of Independents.

Did the Iran war play spoilsport?

The decline in support for Israel is also related to the joint US-Israel war on Iran due to the concerns over the conflict and its domestic economic impact. According to AP-NORC, around 69% to 71% American adults believe that the US-Israel war on Iran is "not worth fighting" while disapproving the administration's handling of the conflict.

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According to the Quinnipiac University poll conducted in June 2026, roughly 60% of voters believe that the US military action against Iran was not worth it whereas 34% considered it worthwhile. A Pew Research Center Survey conducted in October this year stated that 65% of US adults disapprove of Trump's handling of the Iran war whereas 33% are in favour.