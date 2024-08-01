Tata Motors Q1 results: Net profit may rise 8-12%, margin expansion likely

Tata Motors Ltd is likely to report 8-12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit for the June quarter, led by decline in interest cost. Sales are seen rising 1-3 per cent YoY and margins expanding 50-60 basis points.

MOFSL expects Tata Motors to report 8.5 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,107.40 crore on 1.1 per cent YoY growth in sales at Rs 1,03,355 crore. The India business performance for the quarter was mixed, as commercial vehicle (CV) volumes grew 6 per cent YoY but that for passenger vehicles (PVs) declined 1 per cent YoY.

"JLR volumes are expected to see 3 per cent YoY growth. We estimate an EBIT margin of 7.5 per cent (down 170 bps QoQ) for JLR, led by unfavorable product mix, rising spends and lower volumes. Overall, we expect the consolidated entity to post 8.5 per cent YoY growth in 1Q earnings," MOFSL said.

Tata Motors could report 12.3 per cent YoY jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,740 crore, Emkay Global said. This brokerage sees revenue rising 2 per cent YoY at Rs 1,08,073 crore. Ebitda is seen at Rs 14,481 crore while Ebitda margin is seen rising 60 basis points YoY to 13.4 per cent.

"Revenue to grow YoY amid 5 per cent higher JLR volumes and 2 per cent higher India CV sales. Consolidated Ebitda margins to decline QoQ, on lower scale in JLR as well as standalone operations," Emkay Global said.

YES Securities, meanwhile sees Tata Motors' Q1 profit surging 33 per cent YoY to Rs 5,452 crore. It sees revenue rising 2.5 per cent YoY to Rs 1,04,778 crore.