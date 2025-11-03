Tata Motors, Vedanta, Bharti Airtel: How to trade these 3 buzzing largecap stocks

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Friday after a volatile trading session on the back of muted corporate earnings and cautious global sentiments. FIIs selling and the strong US dollar also supported the weakness. BSE Sensex dropped 465.75 points, or 0.55 per cent, to settle at 83,938.71, while NSE's Nifty50 tanked 155.75 points, or 0.60 per cent, to close at 25,722.10 for the day.



Select buzzing stocks including Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors and Vedanta are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Mileen Vasudeo, Senior Technical Analyst at Arihant Capital Markets has to say about these stocks ahead of Monday's trading session:



Vedanta | Resistance: 534-555 | Support: Rs 470

Vedanta is maintaining the higher top higher bottom formation on the daily chart, which is a sign of strength. The stock is outperforming the benchmark indices and even RSI is positively poised. At present the prices are retracing the previous up move and have support at Rs 485-480 levels. Traders can consider holding their existing long positions at the current market price, with a strict stop-loss at Rs 470, the stock has potential to test Rs 534–555 over the coming weeks to months.



Bharti Airtel | Resistance: 2,181-2,250 | Support: Rs 1,990

Bharti Airtel maintains the higher top higher bottom formation on the daily charts, which is sign of strength. The stock is outperforming the benchmark indices and even RSI is positively poised. At present the prices are retracing the previous up move and have support at 2040 - 2010 levels. Considering the technical factors, traders are advised to hold their long positions at the current market price, with a stop loss at Rs 1,990. The stock has the potential to test Rs 2,181-2,250 in the coming weeks to months.



Tata Motors | Resistance: 460-490 | Support: Rs 380

Tata Motors has made a double bottom at Rs 380 level on the daily charts. The stock is underperforming the benchmark indices at present. However, the momentum indicator RSI is making higher high formation which suggests a pullback rally. Considering these technical factors, traders are advised to hold their long positions at the current market price, while keeping a stop loss at Rs 380. The stock has the potential to test Rs 460-490 in the coming weeks to months.